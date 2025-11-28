Expand / Collapse search
PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy says he told wife to 'punch' him if he ever complained about wearing Masters green jacket

McIlroy finally completed the career slam in April but admittedly didn't want to wear it recently

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
It took Rory McIlroy 11 years to complete the career Grand Slam but less than one to already become sick of wearing the green jacket.

McIlroy finally completed the rare feat with his long-awaited Masters victory in April, which hardly came easy. It required a playoff hole against Justin Rose to get it done.

With victory comes responsibility, however, meaning he wears the green jacket just about everywhere he goes.

Rory McIlroy with green jacket

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland holds the trophy after receiving the green jacket following his victory in a playoff during the final round of the 2025 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

In an interview with CNBC, McIlroy recalled a recent time when he wore it in Abu Dhabi, even though he admittedly did not want to.

"I was in India a few weeks ago, and I was in the Middle East the last two weeks, and most places you go, if you’re doing events, the people want to see the green jacket," McIlroy said

"So, you bring the green jacket with you, and sometimes you don’t want to wear it, you know? You don’t want to. I sort of complained about wearing it in Abu Dhabi. 

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy

Scottie Scheffler places the green jacket on Rory McIlroy during the green jacket ceremony after the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club April 13, 2025. (Kyle Terada/Imagn Images)

"I said to my wife, Erica, ‘If you ever hear me complain about wearing this thing again, like, punch me or do something, because I’ve waited my whole life to wear this, and I’m complaining about wearing it.’"

McIlroy had already completed 75% of the career Grand Slam in 2014, just four years after winning his first major. It was a matter of when, not if, McIlroy would get his green jacket, but year after year, someone else entered Butler Cabin.

As soon as he drained his Masters-winning putt, McIlroy collapsed on the green and was practically inconsolable as all the pressure was finally lifted off his shoulders. McIlroy was OK with having the jacket off those same shoulders for a brief time.

Rory McIlroy yells after Masters win

Rory McIlroy falls to his knees in celebration after winning a playoff on the 18th green during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. (Kyle Terada/Imagn Images)

But he will surely do his best not to put the jacket on someone else's next April after his first Champions Dinner.

