Rory McIlroy says he told wife to 'punch' him if he ever complained about wearing Masters green jacket

It took Rory McIlroy 11 years to complete the career Grand Slam but less than one to already become sick of wearing the green jacket.

McIlroy finally completed the rare feat with his long-awaited Masters victory in April, which hardly came easy. It required a playoff hole against Justin Rose to get it done.

With victory comes responsibility, however, meaning he wears the green jacket just about everywhere he goes.

In an interview with CNBC, McIlroy recalled a recent time when he wore it in Abu Dhabi, even though he admittedly did not want to.

"I was in India a few weeks ago, and I was in the Middle East the last two weeks, and most places you go, if you’re doing events, the people want to see the green jacket," McIlroy said.

"So, you bring the green jacket with you, and sometimes you don’t want to wear it, you know? You don’t want to. I sort of complained about wearing it in Abu Dhabi.

"I said to my wife, Erica, ‘If you ever hear me complain about wearing this thing again, like, punch me or do something, because I’ve waited my whole life to wear this, and I’m complaining about wearing it.’"

McIlroy had already completed 75% of the career Grand Slam in 2014, just four years after winning his first major. It was a matter of when, not if, McIlroy would get his green jacket, but year after year, someone else entered Butler Cabin.

As soon as he drained his Masters-winning putt, McIlroy collapsed on the green and was practically inconsolable as all the pressure was finally lifted off his shoulders. McIlroy was OK with having the jacket off those same shoulders for a brief time.

But he will surely do his best not to put the jacket on someone else's next April after his first Champions Dinner.

