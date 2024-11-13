Expand / Collapse search
John Cena to compete in 2025 Royal Rumble event as WWE legend embarks on farewell tour

John Cena announced earlier this year 2025 will be his final year in wrestling

WWE announced Wednesday that John Cena will take part in the 2025 Royal Rumble event and was the first confirmed participant of the match as he embarks on his retirement tour.

Cena announced at Money in the Bank in July that 2025 will be his final year in WWE.

John Cena and The Rock

Apr 7, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; The Rock and John Cena interfere during the WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes during Wrestlemania XL Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.  (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

He told Complex in April he will be on the Netflix debut of "Monday Night Raw" on Jan. 6, which would essentially be the first stop on his goodbye to pro wrestling.

"Those are strong words – ‘The last time is now,’" Cena said in a Royal Rumble announcement video that WWE posted on X. "In 2025, there will be a myriad of history-making events. The last time I will ever compete in a Royal Rumble event is February 1st, Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, Indiana. And you want to make sure you’re there.

"It is my last Royal Rumble as the road to WrestleMania kicks off."

John Cena in the ring

John Cena during WrestleMania Goes Hollywood at SoFi Stadium on April 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The men’s Royal Rumble match is among the most unique across professional wrestling. Thirty men enter the ring in hopes of being the last one standing. To eliminate your opponent, the wrestler has to throw him over the top rope and their two feet have to touch the floor. The winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania.

Cena is a two-time Rumble winner. He won in 2008 and in 2013.

He lost his World Heavyweight Championship opportunity in a triple threat match at WrestleMania XXIV against Randy Orton and Triple H. At WrestleMania 29, Cena defeated The Rock to win the WWE Championship.

Cena is also in pursuit of history. He’s a 16-time WWE world champion. He’s held the WWE Championship 13 times and the World Heavyweight Championship three times. One more title reign, and he will surpass Ric Flair as the most decorated world champion in the company’s history.

John Cena at Barclays

John Cena sitting on ropes during match at Barclays Center.  (Matthew Carlson /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

It all may start, for the last time, at the Royal Rumble.

