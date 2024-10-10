The Rock fires off warning after return at WWE Bad Blood stuns fans

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made a triumphant return to the WWE on Saturday at Bad Blood – about six months after he was last seen on RAW addressing Cody Rhodes.

The main event at Bad Blood featured Rhodes and Roman Reigns teaming up to take on the new iteration of The Bloodline in Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, with Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa lurking in the shadows.

After the strange pairing of Rhodes and Reigns defeated Sikoa and Fatu, The Rock’s music blared and State Farm Arena became unglued. The fans went wild as Rocky came out to leer at Rhodes and Reigns. The Rock didn’t say anything – but he didn’t need to. He seemed to be on the precipice of a return to settle the brewing feud within his family.

The Rock offered a warning on Thursday night with SmackDown around the corner on Friday.

"The show ain’t over, until the Final Boss says it’s over," he wrote on X. "There’s no business like show business, and there’s no connection stronger and more electrifying than that of the people and the people’s champ.

"You can FEEL the MANA. FINAL BOSS. ENGAGED. See ya down the road."

The Rock was heavily involved in the WrestleMania 40 storyline when he returned to the WWE. He eventually teamed with Reigns to take on Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1 and they won.

On Night 2, The Rock was among the wrestlers who interfered in the match. But The Undertaker deterred him with a chokeslam.

Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Championship when he pinned Reigns, ending the "Original Tribal Chief’s" long run as champion.

The Rock promised Rhodes on the following "Monday Night Raw" that the two would cross paths again. It appears that moment could be coming soon.