Riley Gaines praises Lions GM for wearing hoodie supporting 'women and girls in sports'

During his pre-NFL Draft press conference, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes wore a sweatshirt with a strong message.

The black shirt was donned with a Lions logo on the chest with "Support women and girls in sports" written across.

The message caught wind of Riley Gaines, who is fighting for fairness in girls' and women's sports, going against transgender females battling against biological girls in all sports.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Amazing!!! Thank you," Gaines tweeted with a clapping emoji.

Plenty of Gaines' followers shared her same sentiment.

"Ironic that bio men are standing up for bio women more than bio women!" Zack Heeter wrote.

"Men like Brad Holmes doing your work," another user wrote while tagging female stars like Olivia Dunne, Caitlyn Clark, and Alex Morgan.

Gaines has been on the fight ever since Lia Thomas, who was born a male, won the NCAA women's swimming title.

She recently ripped President Biden when he promised to veto a bill that would prevent biological males from participating in women's sports.

Speaking with Fox News Digital on Monday just hours after the White House released a statement that slammed the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, or H.R. 734 , Gaines said Biden's veto promise was evidence he was putting a "radical minority" ahead of women across the country.

TOM BRADY THREATENED LEGAL ACTION OVER AI VIDEO MADE BY COMEDIANS

"The president has declared that science, truth and common sense no longer matter. In opposing this bill, President Biden is catering to a radical minority at the expense of women, who are 51% of the population," Gaines said.

"Equal opportunity, privacy and safety in our sports shouldn’t be controversial. The women who once advocated for Title IX should be outraged as this goes against everything they fought for. Female athletes of all ages, levels and sports deserve better," she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The left was once a party that embraced women and fought for women's rights. And now we've seen this narrative being totally flipped," she also said on "The Faulkner Focus" earlier this week.