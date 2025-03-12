Riley Gaines opens up on getting a law to ban trans athletes from women's locker rooms named after her

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey hosted Riley Gaines Wednesday as he signed Riley Gaines Act into law, codifying definitions of "man" and "woman" into state law.

According to text of the measure, it "reaffirms longstanding meaning[s]" of sex, male and female in state law, preserves women’s restrooms, sleeping quarters, locker rooms and other private facilities for the sole use of women — to prevent "abuse, harassment, sexual assault and violence committed by men."

A law of a similar name has already been signed into law in Georgia focused specifically on sports, as Gaines has rapidly ascended as a conservative political icon in the three years since her infamous tie with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas in the 2022 NCAA women's swimming championships.

For Gaines, seeing state legislation, to help prevent similar incidents happening to other female athletes, named after her is "an honor."

"There's no bigger honor than having your name attached to something as foundational and significant as the defense of women's rights and biological reality," Gaines said in a statement. "The Riley Gaines Act merely defines sex-based terms like man and woman in state statute to prevent unelected bureaucrats from reinterpreting these words to mean what they want them to mean.The majority of American people know what a woman is and it's time our laws do too."

Gaines' movement of protecting women from trans athletes has grown into a nationwide movement with an entire merchandising industry and even became one of the biggest political wildcards in 2024. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to prevent trans athletes from competing in women's and girls sports on Feb. 5, at a White House ceremony Gaines attended.

But even with the executive order and a total of 27 states having their own laws to combat trans athlete inclusion, Gaines believes there is more work to do to combat the issue.

"Contrary to what some may think given President Trump is back in the White House, the war on woke has not been won yet. "There's more work to be done, but leaders like President Trump and Governor Morrisey have paved the way," Gaines said.

Several states, including California, Maine, Minnesota and Massachusetts, have continued to let trans athletes compete with females. The U.S. Senate recently failed to pass the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act after the Democratic minority blocked the bill via the filibuster.

Gaines has vowed to help unseat all 45 Democrat senators who voted against the bill, and has not ruled out a potential run for political office herself in the future.

"It's never what I saw myself doing," Gaines previously told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview.

"But now, of course, with this issue and more, I would say the whole America-first agenda. I am just so passionate, I care so deeply, and I love it, so we'll see. It's definitely not something I would rule out. I don't think I'm that crazy yet, because I do think you have to be a bit clinically insane to voluntarily do that. But I do believe that maybe eventually influencing policy in that way is something I see myself doing."