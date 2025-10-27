Riley Gaines challenges AOC to debate after social media spat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Riley Gaines challenged Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, to a debate on Monday after the two sparred on social media.

Gaines, an OutKick contributor, appeared on Fox News Channel’s "The Ingraham Angle" after Ocasio-Cortez responded to the former NCAA swimmer’s criticism of the Democrat.

"So, here is what I will say. I want to honestly challenge AOC to a debate," Gaines said. "She can defend socialism. I will defend capitalism. She can defend removing God. I defend embracing a Biblical worldview. She can defend child sacrifice. I will defend the sanctity of life. Any of the radical, insane Democratic policies that they stand for, I will debate the opposite and I am challenging AOC to it here."

Fox News Digital reached out to Ocasio-Cortez for comment, but the spat continued on social media.

Ocasio-Cortez later responded, "And I would like to challenge this person to get a real job."

Gaines shot back at Ocasio-Cortez.

"This is comical given it's coming from someone whose own party shut down the government and left you technically…jobless. And I guess I’ll take that as a no (which is to be expected when your positions are indefensible on virtually every issue)," she wrote on X.

"I have a real job. I'm a mom. It's the most important & rewarding job in the world. I think if you had a baby girl like I do, you'd understand my positions a little better."

Gaines posted a photo featuring Ocasio-Cortez, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, and New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. Gaines wrote, "We’re being destroyed from within."

CALIFORNIA FEMALE ATHLETES OPEN UP ON ALLEGED TREATMENT FROM HIGH SCHOOL AFTER FILING TITLE IX LAWSUIT

Ocasio-Cortez responded, "Maybe if you channeled all this anger into swimming faster you wouldn’t have come in fifth."

"Her position is morally bankrupt and politically foolish. For clarity, yes, I finished fifth in the nation at the Division I national championships, tying with a 6-foot-4 man who ranked 462nd in the men’s division in the year prior," Gaines said. "It was like a ‘South Park’ episode but real life. And whose side does AOC and the rest of the Democratic Party take? They take the 6-foot-4 man who flashed his junk at women in the locker room – that’s who’s side they take.

"They cannot help themselves but be on the wrong side of every 80/20 issue whether it’s border, whether it’s crime, whether it’s castrating children, whether it’s parental rights, whether it’s men in women’s sports."