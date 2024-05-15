Ric Flair rips Cavaliers star for sitting out with injury in must-win playoffs: 'So disappointed!'

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is keeping an eye on the NBA Playoffs, specifically the Cleveland Cavaliers-Boston Celtics second round matchup after what he posted on X Wednesday night.

Flair voice his displeasure on the social media platform with Cavs star guard Donovan Mitchell, who wasn’t available for Cleveland’s must-win Game 5 after missing Game 4 due to a left calf strain.

A win for the Celtics and Cleveland’s season comes to an end, which is why Flair couldn’t believe Mitchell didn’t suit up.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Sore calf? Really?" Flair tweeted. "You would think for 32 million dollars annual salary that you could have participated in the game tonight and represented Cleveland! I’ve wrestled in rotator cuffs, after almost dying from surgeries & airplane crashes, and never missed a match.

"I could never imagine missing an opportunity to star in a playoff game for the NBA Championship. And you represent Cleveland, so disappointed! Apparently tonight you are taking the night off at the expense of your whole team."

KNICKS' DONTE DIVINCENZO RIPS PACERS AFTER MYLES TURNER SCUFFLE: ‘THEY WERE TRYING TO BE TOUGH GUYS’

Mitchell suffered the strain during Game 3, which is why he wasn’t able to play in Game 4’s 109-102 loss that moved the series, 3-1, in favor of Boston.

It also doesn’t help that Caris LeVert, who replaced Mitchell in the starting lineup in Game 4, couldn’t play in Game 5 due to a bone bruise in his left knee.

Meanwhile, Flair has a different perspective on not disappointing fans as, like he said, wrestling with injuries was commonplace in his heyday.

Mitchell and the rest of the injured Cavs understood what was at stake before tip-off on Wednesday night, and they clearly weren’t able to go.

But Cavs fans like Flair don’t agree with the decision to sit in a game that determines if there will be a Game 6, or Cleveland’s 2023-24 campaign comes to a close.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the time of Flair's tweet, the Celtics were winning in Game 5.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.