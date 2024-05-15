Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA Playoffs

Ric Flair rips Cavaliers star for sitting out with injury in must-win playoffs: 'So disappointed!'

Donovan Mitchell suffered the strain in Game 3, and he wasn't able to suit up for Game 4

By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 15 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is keeping an eye on the NBA Playoffs, specifically the Cleveland Cavaliers-Boston Celtics second round matchup after what he posted on X Wednesday night. 

Flair voice his displeasure on the social media platform with Cavs star guard Donovan Mitchell, who wasn’t available for Cleveland’s must-win Game 5 after missing Game 4 due to a left calf strain.

A win for the Celtics and Cleveland’s season comes to an end, which is why Flair couldn’t believe Mitchell didn’t suit up. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ric Flair in California

Ric Flair attends the 23rd annual Harold &amp; Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 18, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

"Sore calf? Really?" Flair tweeted. "You would think for 32 million dollars annual salary that you could have participated in the game tonight and represented Cleveland! I’ve wrestled in rotator cuffs, after almost dying from surgeries & airplane crashes, and never missed a match. 

"I could never imagine missing an opportunity to star in a playoff game for the NBA Championship. And you represent Cleveland, so disappointed! Apparently tonight you are taking the night off at the expense of your whole team."

KNICKS' DONTE DIVINCENZO RIPS PACERS AFTER MYLES TURNER SCUFFLE: ‘THEY WERE TRYING TO BE TOUGH GUYS’

Mitchell suffered the strain during Game 3, which is why he wasn’t able to play in Game 4’s 109-102 loss that moved the series, 3-1, in favor of Boston. 

It also doesn’t help that Caris LeVert, who replaced Mitchell in the starting lineup in Game 4, couldn’t play in Game 5 due to a bone bruise in his left knee. 

Donovan Mitchell free throw

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell shoots a foul shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Atlanta.  (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Meanwhile, Flair has a different perspective on not disappointing fans as, like he said, wrestling with injuries was commonplace in his heyday. 

Mitchell and the rest of the injured Cavs understood what was at stake before tip-off on Wednesday night, and they clearly weren’t able to go.

But Cavs fans like Flair don’t agree with the decision to sit in a game that determines if there will be a Game 6, or Cleveland’s 2023-24 campaign comes to a close. 

Ric Flair and Donovan Mitchell side by side

Ric Flair took exception to Donovan Mitchell sitting out with a sore calf for the Cavaliers Game 5 contest against the Boston Celtics. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the time of Flair's tweet, the Celtics were winning in Game 5. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.