Alabama Crimson Tide

Retired Alabama coach Nick Saban to earn more lucrative base salary as an adviser

Saban announced his retirement from coaching in January

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Nick Saban foresees some 'serious problems' with NIL system Video

Nick Saban foresees some 'serious problems' with NIL system

Seven-time national champion coach Nick Saban discusses the implications of student-athlete compensation and how name, image and likeness deals could impact the future of college sports on ‘Special Report.’

Legendary college football coach Nick Saban took home millions in earnings during his lengthy career on the sideline. But his base salary was lower than many expected.

According to Saban's contract with Alabama, he earned an estimated base salary of just over $300,000 for the 2023 season. Last season turned out to be the seven-time national championship winner's final coaching campaign when he announced his retirement in January. 

Saban intends to remain involved with the football program, but he will work in an advisory role, which comes with a considerable bump in base salary.

Nick Saban coaches up his team

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban before the SEC championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta Dec. 2, 2023. (John David Mercer/USA Today Sports)

According to documents obtained by AL.com, the 72-year-old will make $500,000 in base salary as an Alabama adviser.

Saban's contracts were typically incentive-filled, which boosted his overall pay well into the eight-figure range. His last contract featured a variety of bonuses and a "talent fee" that resulted in millions in payouts.

Nick Saban after winning SEC

Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 27-24 in the SEC championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Dec. 2, 2023, in Atlanta. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

If Alabama won the SEC championship, a bowl game or a national title, Saban would receive a hefty bonus. Saban was often the highest-paid college football coach during his tenure.

Shortly after Saban stepped away from coaching, Alabama paid him an estimated $858,716, according to AL.com.

Nick Saban arrives at the SEC Championship

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban walks on the field before the SEC championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta Dec. 2, 2023. (Brett Davis/USA Today Sports)

Saban's new role also requires him to switch offices. His new office will be located inside the Crimson Tide's home stadium.

Aside from his advisory duties, Saban will work as a television analyst on ESPN's "College GameDay."

Kalen DeBoer, who coached the Washington Huskies to the program's first national championship game appearance in January, will take over the head coaching duties. He agreed to a 10-year contract with Alabama earlier this year.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.