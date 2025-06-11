Republicans destroy Democrats in Congressional Baseball Game again, winning for 5th straight year

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republicans won the Congressional Baseball Game for the fifth straight year, defeating Democrats, 13-2, at National Park in Washington on Wednesday.

The Republicans all wore the same red uniforms with MAGA hats, while Democrats wore differing jerseys and hats.

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., pitched five innings for the GOP to get the win, giving up two runs with seven strikeouts.

Steuebe faced trouble in the first inning when the Democrats loaded the bases with two outs. But a diving play by Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, at third base ended the inning when he leaned out to stop a hard-hit ball from getting out of the infield and then dove onto the base with his mitt to get the out.

Footage of Pfluger's play went viral on social media.

Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., took the loss for the Democrats, giving up 13 runs in six innings.

The Republicans scored their first run in the second inning on a throwing error by the Democrat defense. The GOP pushed its lead up to 5-0 with a rally in the third inning, before Democrats slowly closed the deficit at 5-2.

However, the Republicans blew the game open in the fourth inning when they scored five runs to take a 10-2 lead.

Rep. Marlin Stutzman, R-Ind., broke out the Trump dance when he seemingly put the game out of reach for the Democrats with a two-run double in the fifth inning.

In the sixth inning, the GOP added two more runs on a double.

Sen. Joni Earnst, R-Iowa, then came into the game as a pinch runner to be the first woman playing in the game. Ernst then came around to score to make the game 13-2.

Republicans have now won the last five Congressional Baseball Games, with four blowouts in a row. The GOP won 2024's game 31-11; in 2023 by a score of 16-6; and 2022 with a 10-0 drubbing. The GOP's current winning streak began with a tight 13-12 win in 2021 when the game returned after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to that, the Democrats won 10 of 11.

This year's Congressional Baseball Game raised a record-breaking $2.75 million for charity.