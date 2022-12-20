Reggie Bush rips outgoing NCAA President Mark Emmert over Heisman Trophy issue

Reggie Bush put outgoing NCAA President Mark Emmert on blast Tuesday in a series of tweets that revolves around him still not getting his Heisman Trophy back.

Bush won the award in 2005 while attending USC, but five years later, it was famously stripped from him after the NCAA determined he was accepting improper benefits.

Since the NCAA has now made it so that student-athletes can receive name, image and likeness deals while attending colleges and universities, Bush has made it known he wants his trophy back.

With Emmert leaving and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker coming in next year, Bush decided to go to Twitter to rip Emmert and the Heisman Trust.

"I wonder why the NCAA has gone quiet on me? They had a lot to say last year," he wrote. "These are some pretty serious allegations. Don’t run now Mark, the party is just getting started! Mark Emmert is a liar, a conman, a thief, but most importantly he is a coward. Hello Heisman Trust."

Bush followed up that tweet with these two:

"We got the receipts."

"The truth is the NCAA’s ONLY WITNESS is a convicted felon who was in prison for rape, months before he sat down with the NCAA to spread more lies, which they believed. And now they are paying for it, LITERALLY. $8M’s sheesh how do you guys look yourselves in the mirror?

That $8 million is in reference to another tweet that Bush sent over the weekend, when he said, "NCAA paid $8 million quietly behind closed doors trying to clean up their mistakes. I understand why you signed that non disclosure agreement Mark Emmert but I would like you to know your secret is not safe. After all these years they are still scared of #5."

Not only did Bush give back his trophy to the Heisman Trust, but the Trojans program received four-year probation and were forced to vacate their last two wins of the 2004 season, which includes the 2015 Orange Bowl and all of their 2005 wins. They were also not allowed to be associated with Bush.

The Heisman Trust and NCAA have been steadfast in their belief that they will not reverse their decisions on Bush now that student-athletes are allowed to be paid.

Bush rushed for 3,169 yards and 25 touchdowns and completed 95 passes for 1,301 yards and 13 touchdowns in his three years at USC. He was named Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year in 2004 and 2005, among several other honors.