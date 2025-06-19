Real Madrid reveals Kylian Mbappé is hospitalized after missing Club World Cup match

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Soccer superstar Kylian Mbappé missed Real Madrid’s Club World Cup opening game Wednesday, and the team revealed the reason.

Real Madrid said Thursday that Mbappé was hospitalized due to acute gastroenteritis. The team added Mbappe is going through "a series of tests" and will "follow the appropriate course of treatment" after getting results.

Acute gastroenteritis is like the stomach flu, but there are differences.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mbappé, 26, began experiencing symptoms Monday and missed Real Madrid’s practice Tuesday.

CHAOS ENSUES AT FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP GAME, INCLUDING PETA PROTESTERS INVADING FIELD, SMOKE FLARES

The team didn’t say he wouldn’t be available for the game Wednesday, and head coach Xabi Alonso noted the team would "wait until the last minute" to decide on his game status, according to The Athletic.

After Real Madrid finished with a draw against Al Hilal, Alonso said Mbappé's illness was worse than originally thought.

Mbappé's timeline to return is now uncertain.

Real Madrid has a game scheduled for Sunday against Pachuca in the Club World Cup.

Mbappé is in his first season with Real Madrid, scoring 43 goals in 56 appearances for the Spanish club.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mbappé and the French national team will look for redemption in next year’s FIFA World Cup after losing to Argentina in the final in 2022.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.