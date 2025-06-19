Expand / Collapse search
Soccer

Real Madrid reveals Kylian Mbappé is hospitalized after missing Club World Cup match

French striker's dealing with acute gastroenteritis; timeline for return uncertain

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Gianni Infantino previews the FIFA Club World Cup Video

Gianni Infantino previews the FIFA Club World Cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino discusses the expansion of soccer in America with the FIFA Club World Cup and previews the 2026 FIFA World Cup on 'Fox & Friends.'

Soccer superstar Kylian Mbappé missed Real Madrid’s Club World Cup opening game Wednesday, and the team revealed the reason.

Real Madrid said Thursday that Mbappé was hospitalized due to acute gastroenteritis. The team added Mbappe is going through "a series of tests" and will "follow the appropriate course of treatment" after getting results. 

Acute gastroenteritis is like the stomach flu, but there are differences. 

Kylian Mbappe upset on pitch

Kylian Mbappé of Real Madrid reacts to a missed chance during a LaLiga match against Real Sociedad at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, May 25, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Diego Souto/Getty Images)

Mbappé, 26, began experiencing symptoms Monday and missed Real Madrid’s practice Tuesday. 

CHAOS ENSUES AT FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP GAME, INCLUDING PETA PROTESTERS INVADING FIELD, SMOKE FLARES

The team didn’t say he wouldn’t be available for the game Wednesday, and head coach Xabi Alonso noted the team would "wait until the last minute" to decide on his game status, according to The Athletic. 

After Real Madrid finished with a draw against Al Hilal, Alonso said Mbappé's illness was worse than originally thought. 

Kylian Mbappe celebrates goal

French forward Kylian Mbappé celebrates after scoring a goal against Argentina on a penalty kick for his third goal of the match during extra time of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium.  (Yukihito Taguchi/USA Today Sports)

Mbappé's timeline to return is now uncertain.

Real Madrid has a game scheduled for Sunday against Pachuca in the Club World Cup. 

Mbappé is in his first season with Real Madrid, scoring 43 goals in 56 appearances for the Spanish club. 

Kylian Mbappe looks on pitch

Kylian Mbappé of Real Madrid during a LaLiga match against Real Sociedad at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu May 25, 2025, in Madrid, Spain. (Diego Souto/Getty Images)

Mbappé and the French national team will look for redemption in next year’s FIFA World Cup after losing to Argentina in the final in 2022.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.