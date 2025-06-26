Rays' Wander Franco found guilty in child sex abuse case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was found guilty of sexual abuse of a minor in the Dominican Republic Thursday and received a two-year suspended prison sentence.

Franco, now 24, was arrested last year after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old when he was 21.

He also faced charges of sexual and commercial exploitation against a minor, and human trafficking.

Prosecutors requested a five-year prison sentence for Franco. The mother of the victim, Martha Vanessa Chevalier Almonte, was found guilty of sexually trafficking her daughter and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Franco transferred thousands of dollars to the victim's mother to consent to the illegal relationship.

Franco last played in Major League Baseball in August 2023 before he was placed on administrative leave after the allegations involving his relationship with the underage girl surfaced.

Franco is currently on MLB's restricted list, and his conviction may make it unlikely to get a work visa in the United States and play again for the Rays.

Franco played parts of three seasons with the Rays, and was named an All-Star in the 2023 season. In 263 career games, Franco hit .282 with 30 home runs, 130 RBI, and had 40 stolen bases.

The Rays signed Franco to an 11-year, $182 million contract in November 2021. The contract could have been worth up to $223 million with a club option.

