Tampa Bay Rays

Rays' Wander Franco found guilty in child sex abuse case

Franco was sentenced in the Dominican Republic

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published | Updated
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was found guilty of sexual abuse of a minor in the Dominican Republic Thursday and received a two-year suspended prison sentence.

Franco, now 24, was arrested last year after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old when he was 21.

He also faced charges of sexual and commercial exploitation against a minor, and human trafficking.

Wander Franco vs Guardians

Wander Franco of the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field Aug. 12, 2023, in St Petersburg, Florida. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Prosecutors requested a five-year prison sentence for Franco. The mother of the victim, Martha Vanessa Chevalier Almonte, was found guilty of sexually trafficking her daughter and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Franco transferred thousands of dollars to the victim's mother to consent to the illegal relationship.  

Wander Franco vs Royals

Wander Franco of the Tampa Bay Rays bats in game one of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium July 15, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Franco last played in Major League Baseball in August 2023 before he was placed on administrative leave after the allegations involving his relationship with the underage girl surfaced. 

Franco is currently on MLB's restricted list, and his conviction may make it unlikely to get a work visa in the United States and play again for the Rays. 

Wander Franco vs Marlins

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco throws to first base in the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., July 25, 2023. (Jonathan Dyer/USA Today Sports)

Franco played parts of three seasons with the Rays, and was named an All-Star in the 2023 season. In 263 career games, Franco hit .282 with 30 home runs, 130 RBI, and had 40 stolen bases. 

The Rays signed Franco to an 11-year, $182 million contract in November 2021. The contract could have been worth up to $223 million with a club option. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.