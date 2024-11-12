Tropicana roof repairs could be complete by Rays' 2026 season, MLB team will need temporary home for 2025

Hurricane Milton devastated parts of Florida in October. Tropicana Field, the home of the Tampa Bay Rays for the past 26 seasons, suffered significant damage as the powerful tropical cyclone made landfall.

While the structural integrity of the domed baseball stadium does not appear to have been compromised, its roof will have to be replaced, according to an assessment report. The report was sent to members of the St. Petersburg City Council on Tuesday and provided a potential timeline and budget for repairs. Tropicana Field is not located within Tampa's city limits, it is instead owned by the neighboring City of St. Petersburg.

According to the damage assessment report, repairs will cost an estimated $55.7 million and could be completed prior to the start of the Rays' 2026 regular season.

The report did not list all items to be repaired, but it calculated that Hurricane Milton caused approximately $39 million in damage. It also factored in an additional $16 million in costs for design, permitting, insurance, inspection, staffing and construction contingencies. Replacing the roof is expected to account for roughly $23.6 million of the bill.

Eighteen of the ballpark’s 24 fabric panels failed on Oct. 9, the report found. There was also damage to interior portions of the stadium due to rainwater and other storm-related causes. The ballpark opened in 1990 and has been the Rays’ home since their inception in 1998.

St. Petersburg previously introduced plans to build a new $1.3 billion stadium, which could open by 2028. Tropicana Field will be demolished once the new ballpark is ready. With unforeseen costs to the city and Pinellas County from two hurricanes — vast amounts of debris removal, damage to parks and infrastructure — two of the main financial sources for the new ballpark could reconsider those plans or decide not to repair Tropicana Field at all.

The St. Petersburg City Council will discuss the report at its Nov. 21 meeting.

"We have so much need across the city," said council member Brandi Gabbard at a meeting last week. "I love the Rays. I love Tropicana Field. It’s not about not wanting to do this. It’s about a balance of priorities."

The council recently approved $6.5 million to clean up the ballpark and protect it from any further damage, including waterproofing areas such as the press box, seating sections and scoreboard.

The city does have an insurance claim for the damage and repairs, but it includes a $22 million deductible and probably would only cover part of the overall costs. That means taxpayer dollars could have to be used.

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch said the city anticipates that insurance and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds will cover the bulk of repair expenses. "We believe having our hometown team play in St. Petersburg as soon as possible is important for our community," Welch said in a statement.

Since the ballpark under this damage and repair assessment would not be ready until the 2026 season, the Rays must find another place to play next year.

Major League Baseball prefers that the Rays to remain in the area near their fanbase if at all possible, with several Tampa Bay-area spring training sites suggested. These include ballparks in Clearwater (Phillies), Tampa (Yankees), Dunedin (Blue Jays), Sarasota (Orioles), Lakeland (Tigers) and the Rays’ own spring training home in Port Charlotte. Most of these locations host minor league teams during the summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

