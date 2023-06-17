Expand / Collapse search
Ray Lewis III, son of Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, died of a suspected overdose: police report

Ray Lewis III was 28 years old

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
The son of NFL legend Ray Lewis died at the age of 28 from a suspected drug overdose, a police report says. 

Police were called to a home in Central Florida Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive Ray Anthony Lewis III, the Casselberry Police Department confirmed.

An officer administered the opioid overdose antidote naloxone, according to the police report. The antidote and other life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

Ray Lewis looks

Ray Lewis during the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium Feb. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Police said Lewis was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"The evidence and witness accounts show this incident to be a tragic accident," police said in a statement.

The police report said that a blue pill was located near Lewis' body. Authorities also found needles and a plastic bag inside an empty beer can.

It remains unclear whether Lewis III was using drugs.

Ray Lewis, who won two Super Bowls with the Baltimore Ravens, has yet to publicly comment on his son’s death.

Miami football helmet

A Miami Hurricanes helmet rests near the team bench during a game between the Pitt Panthers and the Miami Hurricanes Nov. 26, 2022, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Rashaan Lewis took to social media and described his older brother as a "true angel."

"Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother," Rahsaan wrote on Instagram. "I don’t and I won’t ever have the words man, ’cause this pain right here… I love you, I love you, I love you."

Diaymon Lewis also paid tribute to her brother.

"Brownie, I love [you] with all of my heart," she wrote in an Instagram Story post. "You will always be my first love and truly are the definition of a quintessential brother."

Ray Lewis III during a Miami Hurricanes football game

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Rashad Greene (80) runs the ball past Miami Hurricanes defensive back Ray Lewis III (20) during the second half at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Nov 2, 2013. (Melina Vastola/USA Today Sports)

After playing running back in high school, Lewis switched to cornerback when he made the jump to the college football ranks.

Over two seasons with the Miami Hurricanes, Lewis appeared in nine games. He eventually transferred to Coastal Carolina, where he handled kick returns in addition to playing on defense.

Lewis spent his last year at the collegiate level playing at Virginia Union.

An official autopsy report remains pending.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.