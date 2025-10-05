Ravens star Jaire Alexander confronts Texans rookie after touchdown in blowout loss

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Houston Texans routed the Baltimore Ravens 44-10 on the road Sunday, and the blowout led to tempers flaring.

Jaylin Noel, the Texans’ third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, scored his first career touchdown in the fourth quarter and celebrated like a certain Baltimore legend.

Noel performed Ray Lewis’ signature dance in the end zone with teammates around him, but Ravens cornerback Jaire Alexander didn’t appreciate the move. Alexander tried to strip Noel of his first career touchdown ball.

After a brief scuffle between the two players, Noel held on to the ball, though Alexander swiped his hand at him in frustration as tensions rose.

The Ravens, chock-full of injuries to key players on both sides of the ball—including quarterback Lamar Jackson and linebacker Roquan Smith — went into halftime down 24-3. Things got worse when the third quarter began, and Noel’s touchdown made it 41-10 in the fourth.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud connected with receivers Nico Collins and Xavier Hutchinson for touchdown passes, with Hutchinson hauling in two during a resurgent afternoon for the Texans’ offense.

The Ravens’ defense entered the game allowing the second-most yards per game (406.8) and the most points per game in the NFL (33.3).

Many expected the Ravens to contend for the AFC North Division title and possibly make a Super Bowl run, but their 1-4 start through five weeks has been far from ideal.

Cooper Rush, starting in place of Jackson, went 14-of-20 for 179 yards with three interceptions and no touchdowns. Derrick Henry found the end zone again but was limited to just 33 yards on 14 carries.

Stroud threw for 244 yards and four touchdowns, while Nick Chubb led Houston with 61 rushing yards on 11 carries and a score. Stroud also completed passes to eight different Texans in a full-team effort.

