Baltimore Ravens

Ravens rookie Bilhal Kone suffers gruesome, season-ending injury in preseason game vs Colts

The 2025 sixth-round pick suffered a torn ligament in his knee, head coach John Harbaugh said

Paulina Dedaj
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Bilhal Kone suffered a gruesome leg injury during Thursday night’s preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts that will keep him sidelined for his rookie season. 

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Kone suffered a torn ligament in his knee when he went down near the sideline towards the end of the first quarter. 

Bilhal Kone carted off the field

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Bilhal Kone is carted off the field during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Baltimore.  (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

"BK is going to be out for the season, it looks like," Harbaugh told reporters after the game. "He has some torn ligament in his knee, unfortunately." 

Kone was injured while attempting to defend Colts receiver Ashton Dulin near the end zone. Social media videos showed his left leg bent at an awkward angle near the knee. He remained on the ground in visible pain before being carted off the field. 

Harbaugh said that it was difficult to see the young NFL player go down, especially considering how well he had been performing in the preseason match up. 

"Very emotional, playing well too. Man, that play made a heck of a play. And then even seeing him in the locker room right now is just really hard. Very hard. But, like I told him, the sun will come up tomorrow – if the sun doesn’t come up tomorrow, we’ve got much bigger problems."

Bilhal Kone checked by a medical staff

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Bilhal Kone is checked by a medical staff member after going down on a play against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Baltimore.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Harbaugh gave Kone a vote of confidence that he would be back. 

"So, the sun will come up tomorrow, you’ll get this taken care of, you’ll be rehabbing, you’re part of our team, and you’ll be back. . . . I think he’ll see that in due time." 

The Western Michigan standout was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round back in April. In his final season there, Kone registered 70 total tackles and nine passes defended. 

Bilhal Kone participates in a drill at the NFL Combine

Western Michigan defensive back Bilhal Kone (DB18) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 28, 2025. (Kirby Lee/ Imagn Images)

He missed some time during training camp this summer with a shoulder injury. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.