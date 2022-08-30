Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson hints at interest in another team during extension talks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Panic alarms might have set off in the heads of Baltimore Ravens fans after quarterback Lamar Jackson liked a certain tweet suggesting that he should come play for the Miami Dolphins.

A Dolphins fan commented under a Jackson tweet with a jersey-swapped image of Jackson in the teal, orange and white Dolphins jersey. Jackson did not answer, but he did like the tweet.

Liking it alone is interesting because Jackson, despite winning an MVP and being one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, has not signed an extension yet with the Ravens. Both sides are reportedly still trying to work things out.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jackson added fuel to the fire by responding to a separate tweet, saying that he grew up a Dallas Cowboys fan, but "dolphins were second no doubt." Jackson grew up in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Jackson is currently slated to play the 2022-23 NFL season on his fifth-year option worth $23 million. If a deal is not reached with Baltimore, Jackson will become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

RAVENS' LAMAR JACKSON FACES CRITICISM FROM ANONYMOUS NFL COACH: ‘HE IS JUST SO INCONSISTENT THROWING THE BALL’

This is not the first instance that Jackson has used social media to update fans about his thoughts. There was one tweet where a fan suggested the Ravens offered him $250 million for his extension, to which Jackson replied "no they didn't."

Jackson also replied "You don't love Lamar" when one fan said a fully-guaranteed contract would be "bad business" for the Ravens.

The Louisville product has proven to be one of the most lethal dual threat quarterbacks of any offense in the NFL since arriving in Baltimore in 2018. He secured an MVP in just his second season, racking up 43 total touchdowns, 36 through the air and seven on the ground, while amassing 3,127 passing yards and 1,206 rushing yards.

Despite running as much as he did, Jackson did not miss a single game in his first three seasons, but Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns saw Jackson injure his ankle, and the bone bruise he suffered ended his 2021 regular season.

LAMAR JACKSON DENIES SENDING MESSAGE TO RAVENS WITH ‘I NEED $’ PICTURE

There is a knock on Jackson’s resume that some believe is worth thinking about in regard to extending him. He has only won a single postseason game out of four, defeating the Tennessee Titans in 2020 before falling to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round.

At the end of the day, the playoffs and the pursuit of the Vince Lombardi Trophy is what matters. However, Jackson has asserted himself as a leader in the Ravens’ locker room and a serious threat on offense in both the run and pass games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Ravens and Jackson still have some time to iron out an extension before having to travel to East Rutherford, N.J. to face the Jets in Week 1 on Sept. 11.