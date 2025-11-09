Expand / Collapse search
Toronto Raptors

Raptors star slams water bottle onto floor, nails staffer in face

76ers won the game, 130-120

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Toronto Raptors star Brandon Ingram inadvertently hit a staffer in the face with his water bottle when he slammed it onto the floor in frustration on Saturday night.

The TSN broadcast caught Ingram come back to the bench. As he sat down, he took his water bottle and spiked it down. The bottle bounced and hit one of the staffers in the face.

Brandon Ingram backs down VJ Edgecombe

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram (3) controls the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe (77) during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Nov. 8, 2025. (Bill Streicher/Imagn Images)

The game was paused as a crew came over to wipe the wet spots. Ingram sat on the bench and watched the staffers, including the man he hit in the face, clean up the mess he made.

It was unclear whether Ingram apologized for the outburst.

He had 21 points and eight rebounds in 37 minutes as the 76ers won the game, 130-120.

Brandon Ingram tries to block Andre Drummond

Philadelphia 76ers' Andre Drummond, left, goes up for a shot against Toronto Raptors' Brandon Ingram during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Toronto got to within three points of the 76ers’ lead with 3:25 left in the game. However, Philadelphia scored the next six points – including a VJ Edgecombe layup, Kelly Oubre Jr.’s dunk and Joel Embiid’s follow up on his own miss.

The 76ers went up nine points with 1:25 to play and didn’t look back from there. Embiid had 29 points in the win. Tyrese Maxey had 31.

Ingram joined the Raptors in the offseason on a three-year deal reportedly worth $120 million. He’s averaging 21 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4 assists in 10 games for Toronto.

Brandon Ingram fights for the ball

Philadelphia 76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr., right, and Toronto Raptors' Brandon Ingram battle for the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Raptors fell to 5-5 with the loss. Philadelphia improved to 6-3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

