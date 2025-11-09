Raptors star slams water bottle onto floor, nails staffer in face

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Toronto Raptors star Brandon Ingram inadvertently hit a staffer in the face with his water bottle when he slammed it onto the floor in frustration on Saturday night.

The TSN broadcast caught Ingram come back to the bench. As he sat down, he took his water bottle and spiked it down. The bottle bounced and hit one of the staffers in the face.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The game was paused as a crew came over to wipe the wet spots. Ingram sat on the bench and watched the staffers, including the man he hit in the face, clean up the mess he made.

It was unclear whether Ingram apologized for the outburst.

He had 21 points and eight rebounds in 37 minutes as the 76ers won the game, 130-120.

HEAT COACH ERIK SPOELSTRA PRAISES 'AMAZING' FIRST RESPONDERS IN AFTERMATH OF FIERY HOME BLAZE

Toronto got to within three points of the 76ers’ lead with 3:25 left in the game. However, Philadelphia scored the next six points – including a VJ Edgecombe layup, Kelly Oubre Jr.’s dunk and Joel Embiid’s follow up on his own miss.

The 76ers went up nine points with 1:25 to play and didn’t look back from there. Embiid had 29 points in the win. Tyrese Maxey had 31.

Ingram joined the Raptors in the offseason on a three-year deal reportedly worth $120 million. He’s averaging 21 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4 assists in 10 games for Toronto.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Raptors fell to 5-5 with the loss. Philadelphia improved to 6-3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.