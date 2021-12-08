Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira released from hospital after scary hit by Rangers' Jacob Trouba

Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira was released from the hospital Wednesday morning after a scary hit during Tuesday’s game against the New York Rangers that left him motionless on the ice before being carted off in a stretcher.

The Blackhawks released a statement updating Khaira’s status after spending the night in the hospital.

"Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira was released from Northwestern Hospital early this morning after extensive testing and returned home," the statement read. "Despite the significant injury, his prognosis is excellent, and we expect a full recovery. At this point, it is too early to put a timeline on return to play."

The hit by Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba came halfway through the second period. Trouba’s shoulder made contact with Khaira’s head as he was looking down. He laid motionless on the ground before being carted off the ice on a stretcher and eventually being taken to the hospital.

"Personally, I was pretty shaken," Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews said of the hit. "I’m not going to lie to you. Just glad to hear he’s doing OK."

Interim coach Derek King provided an update after the game saying Khaira was talking and responsive. His injury was initially described as "upper-body."

"It’s a bad effect. I didn’t feel too good and I know our player didn’t feel too good, either," New York coach Gerard Gallant said. "It’s a part of hockey, it’s a big hit, but I don’t think it helped the game. To see a guy like that, it’s hard to look at."

The Rangers improved to 17-4-3 with the 6-2 victory over Chicago. Artemi Panarin had two goals and two assists, passing 500 career points and helping New York to its seventh straight win.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.