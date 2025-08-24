Raiders' quarterback depth in flux as Aidan O'Connell breaks wrist vs Cardinals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback depth took a hit on Saturday as Aidan O’Connell broke his wrist against the Arizona Cardinals in the team’s final preseason game of the year.

O’Connell was expected to be the backup for veteran quarterback Geno Smith, who came over to the Raiders in the offseason via trade with the Seattle Seahawks. Smith was reunited with head coach Pete Carroll.

O’Connell left the game in the second quarter and didn’t return. He was 3-of-4 passing for 36 yards before he suffered the injury.

"He fractured his wrist — he's hurt — it's going to be a while," Carroll said. "That's a big blow for us."

Las Vegas selected O’Connell in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Purdue. He received 17 starts in 20 appearances for Las Vegas since then. The Raiders’ quarterback situation had been in disarray for a while due to injuries and players leaving.

Derek Carr was the starting quarterback in 2022 but the two split and he signed with the New Orleans Saints before the start of the 2023 season. O’Connell, Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer, Gardner Minshew and Desmond Ridder have all started games at quarterback since Carr left.

Carroll played Smith and Cam Miller during the team’s preseason game against the Cardinals. He said it was too early to tell if Miller will be slotted into the QB2 spot for the 2025 season.

O’Connell is expected to be out six to eight weeks.