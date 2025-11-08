Raiders fire special teams coordinator after crushing loss to Broncos

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Las Vegas Raiders are making changes to their coaching staff after a deflating 10-7 loss to the Denver Broncos on Thursday.

The team announced Friday that they had fired special teams coordinator Tom McMahon.

"Earlier today, we made the tough decision to relieve Tom McMahon of his duties as special teams coordinator. I have a great amount of respect for Tom and the work that he has done in this league, but we have decided to move in a different direction," Raiders head coach Pete Carroll said in the statement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In the statement, Carroll said assistant special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II will take over as special teams coach.

The Raiders’ special teams plagued them in their loss on Thursday and throughout the season. Down 10-7 with 4:26 left in the fourth quarter against the Broncos, kicker Daniel Carlson missed what would have been the game-tying field goal.

"He has to kick better," Carroll said after Thursday's game. "It kills him, too. He wants to make every one of those, and he has to kick better."

NFL FANS SKEWER BRONCOS-RAIDERS GAME AMID LISTLESS OFFENSIVE PERFORMANCES

Earlier in the season, Carlson had a chance to win the game for the Raiders when they were down 25-24 against the Chicago Bears, but he had the field goal blocked. In the Raiders' overtime 30-29 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, Carlson missed a crucial extra point.

McMahon was one of two coordinators whom Carroll decided to keep from the prior regime when he took over. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is the other.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Raiders are no strangers to making a coaching change in the middle of the season. Going back to 2017, they have either fired a head coach, coordinator, or general manager in every season except 2019 and 2022.

The loss on Thursday dropped the Raiders to 2-7, and their next game is against the Dallas Cowboys (3-5-1) on Monday, Nov. 17.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.