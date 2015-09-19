Pruett earns milestone 60th sports car win in IMSA race at Circuit of The Americas

Scott Pruett won the IMSA TUDOR United SportsCar Championship race at Circuit of The Americas on Saturday to extend his North American endurance sports car victory record to 60.

Pruett teamed with co-driver Joey Hand in the No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing Ford EcoBoost/Riley DP in the 2-hour, 40-minute race for their first victory of the season.

"I've had a lot of teammates over the years," Pruett said. "Joey fits me really well so far. He grew up across town where I live, and it's been great. Getting win 60 is incredible. It's been an incredible run."

Hand led twice over the closing hour and 40 minutes, including the final 35 minutes to win by 16.910 seconds over Ricky Taylor in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Corvette DP. It was Hand's 14th career victory in North American endurance racing.

Brothers Ricky and Jordan Taylor finished second for their fifth top-three of the season. No. 90 VisitFlorida.com Racing Corvette DP teammates Richard Westbrook and Michael Valiante extended their lead in the Prototype point standings with a third-place result.

Colin Braun and Jon Bennett combined to win in the Prototype Challenge class for the second time this season in the No. 54 CORE autosport ORECA. Bill Auberlen and Dirk Werner took their second GT Le Mans class victory of the season in the No. 25 BMW, snapping a three-race winning streak for No. 911 Porsche teammates Patrick Pilet and Nick Tandy.

Ben Keating and Jeroen Bleekemolen won the GT Daytona class for the second consecutive year at COTA in the No. 33 Dodge Viper.