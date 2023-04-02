Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Providence Friars
Published

Providence's Alyn Breed faces 'numerous firearm offenses' after alleged domestic incident

Breed was hit with a slew of charges on Saturday

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 2 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Providence Friars guard Alyn Breed was arrested and subsequently suspended from the men’s basketball team over his alleged role in a domestic dispute involving his girlfriend.

Providence Police said in a news release that officers were called to the college regarding an incident that took place early Saturday. Police decided to arrest Breed on several charges after an investigation.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Alyn Breed of the Providence Friars brings the ball up court against the Kentucky Wildcats during an NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament game on March 17, 2023, in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Alyn Breed of the Providence Friars brings the ball up court against the Kentucky Wildcats during an NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament game on March 17, 2023, in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

"After a collaborative investigation, PC student Alyn Breed was charged with numerous firearm offenses," police said.

Police added that Breed was also charged with unlawful entry of a home, robbery, vandalism and taking a car without permission in connection with the incident, according to the Providence Journal.

According to the New York Post, Breed allegedly pulled a gun on his girlfriend.

EX-QUINNIPIAC MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER CHARGED WITH STRANGULATION AFTER INCIDENT INVOLVING ANOTHER STUDENT

Alyn Breed of the Providence Friars dribbles during Connecticut Huskies game at Madison Square Garden on March 9, 2023.

Alyn Breed of the Providence Friars dribbles during Connecticut Huskies game at Madison Square Garden on March 9, 2023. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Providence announced Breed was suspended indefinitely from the team.

"It was announced [Saturday] by the Providence Police Department that Providence College student-athlete Alyn Breed was charged with several crimes for actions that occurred off campus on Saturday, April 1," the school said in a statement.

"As a result of these charges, athletic director Steve Napolillo and head coach Kim English have determined that Breed is suspended from the men's basketball team and will not be allowed to participate in any other athletic department-related activities. [Providence] will follow its student-conduct disciplinary process regarding this matter. At this time, there will not be any further comment."

Alyn Breed of the Providence Friars addresses the media ahead of the NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament on March 16, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Alyn Breed of the Providence Friars addresses the media ahead of the NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament on March 16, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Breed averaged 4.8 points per game during the 2022-23 season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.