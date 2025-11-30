Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Lions

Pro Football Hall of Fame retracts death statement on Lions legend Lem Barney, apologizes

Barney's family slammed the reports of his death

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Pro Football Hall of Famer Lem Barney’s family on Saturday pushed back on a claim that the former Detroit Lions player had died.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame erroneously announced that Barney had died at the age of 80. The organization released another statement, apologizing for the conflicting information.

Lem Barney takes on the Falcons

Detroit Lions cornerback Lem Barney during the 1975 season against the Atlanta Falcons at Fulton County Stadium. (Manny Rubio/USA Today Sports)

"Based on conflicting information regarding the reported passing of Lem Barney, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is rescinding the email sent earlier today," officials said, via the New York Post. "The Hall has not been able to confirm such news independently. Please accept our apology."

Barney’s son told The Detroit Free Press that his father was alive, and his great niece slammed the reports in a post on Facebook.

"This is a lie my Great Uncle is alive we dnt know who the sick person is behind this but we will find out !!!!!! Please report this," she wrote on Facebook.

Lem Barney poses

Lem Barney arrives during the Professional Football HOF enshrinement ceremonies at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Aug. 5, 2017. (Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports)

Barney was a second-round pick of the Lions in 1967 out of Jackson State. He played 14 games in 1967 and led the NFL with 10 interceptions and three interceptions returned for a touchdown. He was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year for his efforts.

He was an All-Pro selection in his first three seasons of the NFL and made seven Pro Bowls in his 11 seasons with the Lions.

Barney finished his career after the 1977 season. He had 56 interceptions and 17 fumble recoveries in 140 career games.

Lem Barney with Barry Sanders

Former Lions star Barry Sanders and Lem Barney on the sidelines on Oct. 20, 2019, at Ford Field. (Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press, Detroit Free Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Following his career, he was named to the NFL’s 1960s All-Decade Team and the Lions’ All Time Team. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1992.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

