Premier League

Premier League boss sacked minutes after latest loss, ending brief and winless tenure with Nottingham Forest

Ange Postecoglou was fired after Nottingham Forest went 0-8 under his tenure

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Premier League manager was sacked just around 20 minutes after his team’s latest loss, marking a brief and winless tenure in charge.

Nottingham Forest took to social media about 20 minutes after Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Chelsea to announce that the soccer club was moving on from manager Ange Postecoglou after just 39 days at the helm. 

Ange Postecoglou reacts to goal

Nottingham Forest head coach Ange Postecoglou gestures after Chelsea's 2nd goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea, in Nottingham, England, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.  (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

"Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that after a series of disappointing results and performances, Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties as head coach with immediate effect," the statement read. 

"The Club will make no further comment at this time." 

Forest went winless through eight games under the Australian boss, who only just replaced Nuno Espirito Santo on Sept. 9.

Ange Postecoglou stands on sideline

Nottingham Forest head coach Ange Postecoglou reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea, in Nottingham, England, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.  (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

Postecoglou’s tumultuous tenure followed another exit from a different English soccer club in June, when he was fired by Tottenham despite ending the club’s 17-year trophy drought with a win in the Europa League final over Manchester United. 

Poor results, including a 17th-place finish in the Premier League – Tottenham’s lowest since the competition was founded in 1992 – paved the way for that decision. 

Ange Postecoglou coaches from sideline

Nottingham Forest head coach Ange Postecoglou reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea, in Nottingham, England, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.  (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

According to ESPN, Postecoglou’s 39 days with the club is the second shortest in Premier League history. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

