Premier League boss sacked minutes after latest loss, ending brief and winless tenure with Nottingham Forest

A Premier League manager was sacked just around 20 minutes after his team’s latest loss, marking a brief and winless tenure in charge.

Nottingham Forest took to social media about 20 minutes after Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Chelsea to announce that the soccer club was moving on from manager Ange Postecoglou after just 39 days at the helm.

"Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that after a series of disappointing results and performances, Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties as head coach with immediate effect," the statement read.

"The Club will make no further comment at this time."

Forest went winless through eight games under the Australian boss, who only just replaced Nuno Espirito Santo on Sept. 9.

Postecoglou’s tumultuous tenure followed another exit from a different English soccer club in June, when he was fired by Tottenham despite ending the club’s 17-year trophy drought with a win in the Europa League final over Manchester United.

Poor results, including a 17th-place finish in the Premier League – Tottenham’s lowest since the competition was founded in 1992 – paved the way for that decision.

According to ESPN, Postecoglou’s 39 days with the club is the second shortest in Premier League history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

