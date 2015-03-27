Podolski helps Cologne draw Mainz

Lukas Podolski scored his 14th goal of the 1, on Tuesday in the Bundesliga at RheinEnergieStadion.

Sami Allagui put Mainz in front after 70 minutes, but Podolski continued his impressive season when he turned Mato Jajalo's pass into the bottom right off a shot from outside the area in the 85th minute.

Podolski climbed into a tie for second on the Bundesliga scoring chart, and is just one behind Bayern Munich striker Mario Gomez for the lead.

Cologne tied for the second time during a modest three-game undefeated streak, and sits 10th in the table after 16 matches.

Mainz tied its third straight to run its unbeaten streak to five matches, and sits just three points out of the top half in 12th place.