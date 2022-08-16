Pirates' Rodolfo Castro suspended one game, fined after cell phone incident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro has been suspended one game and fined by MLB after his cell phone fell out of his pocket while sliding to a base during a game last week.

The suspension was announced Tuesday before the Pirates’ home game against the Boston Red Sox but Castro will be allowed to play after appealing MLB’s decision.

"I just really want MLB to hear my version of the story and make sure they understand my heart behind everything," Castro said through an interpreter before the game. "None of this was intentional . I didn’t mean for any of this to happen."

The blunder happened at the bottom of the fourth during last week’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks . Castro made a head-first dive into third base when his cell phone flew out of his pocket.

"I just remember getting dressed, putting my pants on, getting something to eat, using the restroom," Castro said at the time. "Never did it ever cross my mind that I still had my cellphone on me."

MLB has been cracking down on technology violations after the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal . Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and then-manager A.J. Hinch were suspended for the 2020 season and the team was fined $5 million. They also forfeited their first- and second-round picks in 2020 and 2021.

