Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Pittsburgh Pirates

Pirates fan who fell over 20 feet onto PNC Park field during game charged with prowling: report

Kavan Markwood was invited by the Pirates last month to throw out the first pitch

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Baseball fan falls plummets from stands to field at Pirates game Video

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Baseball fan falls plummets from stands to field at Pirates game

A fan at a Pittsburgh Pirates game fell from the stands to the ground at PNC Park. (Credit: @Bobbk_//TMX)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pittsburgh Pirates fan who fell from the stands of PNC Park in April and was later invited by the team to throw out the first pitch at a game is now facing legal trouble after being accused of prowling, according to reports.

Kavan Markwood, 20, was charged with one misdemeanor count of loitering and prowling at nighttime after he was accused of attempting to gain entry into the home of an ex-girlfriend, CBS News reported, citing Brentwood police. 

Fan on a medical cart

A fan is carted off the field at PNC Park after falling out of the stands during the seventh inning of a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

According to the report, Markwood knocked on his ex’s door at around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. Police said doorbell camera footage captured the man "forcefully knocking."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Markwood was detained by police, who said he was intoxicated at the time. According to the report, he would be cited by mail summons. 

Markwood fell more than 20 feet over a right-field barrier at PNC Park during an April 30 game against the Chicago Cubs. A GoFundMe campaign organized by someone on Markwood's behalf stated in May that the former college football player was dealing with "a broken neck, clavicle, and back." 

Fan carted off field

Stadium security and Pittsburgh Pirates medical personnel cart a fan who fell from the stands to the field to an ambulance as the Pirates batted against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at PNC Park. (Charles LeClaire/Imagn Images)

MAN CHARGED WITH GIVING BOOZE TO UNDERAGE PIRATES FAN WHO FELL ONTO FIELD: REPORTS

Markwood was rushed to Allegheny General Hospital’s trauma unit after the accident, where he was in critical condition. Players were visibly shaken, as were many in the stands, as medical staff from both teams and EMS placed him on a stretcher and carted him off the field. 

Ethan Kirkwood was charged after allegedly giving Markwood two beers at the game. He appeared in court this week for a preliminary hearing, where one charge was dropped, according to ABC 6. Markwood appeared by his side for the court appearance. 

Kavan Markwood throws first pitch

Kavan Markwood, the fan who fell from the stands onto the field earlier this season, throws out a ceremonial first pitch prior to the game against the Athletics at PNC Park. The game took place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 20, 2025.  (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last month, the Pirates invited Markwood to throw out the ceremonial first pitch during a game against the Athletics. 

Fox News Digital’s Scott Thompson contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue