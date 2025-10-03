Pirates fan who fell over 20 feet onto PNC Park field during game charged with prowling: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pittsburgh Pirates fan who fell from the stands of PNC Park in April and was later invited by the team to throw out the first pitch at a game is now facing legal trouble after being accused of prowling, according to reports.

Kavan Markwood, 20, was charged with one misdemeanor count of loitering and prowling at nighttime after he was accused of attempting to gain entry into the home of an ex-girlfriend, CBS News reported, citing Brentwood police.

According to the report, Markwood knocked on his ex’s door at around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. Police said doorbell camera footage captured the man "forcefully knocking."

Markwood was detained by police, who said he was intoxicated at the time. According to the report, he would be cited by mail summons.

Markwood fell more than 20 feet over a right-field barrier at PNC Park during an April 30 game against the Chicago Cubs. A GoFundMe campaign organized by someone on Markwood's behalf stated in May that the former college football player was dealing with "a broken neck, clavicle, and back."

MAN CHARGED WITH GIVING BOOZE TO UNDERAGE PIRATES FAN WHO FELL ONTO FIELD: REPORTS

Markwood was rushed to Allegheny General Hospital’s trauma unit after the accident, where he was in critical condition. Players were visibly shaken, as were many in the stands, as medical staff from both teams and EMS placed him on a stretcher and carted him off the field.

Ethan Kirkwood was charged after allegedly giving Markwood two beers at the game. He appeared in court this week for a preliminary hearing, where one charge was dropped, according to ABC 6. Markwood appeared by his side for the court appearance.

Last month, the Pirates invited Markwood to throw out the ceremonial first pitch during a game against the Athletics.

Fox News Digital’s Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

