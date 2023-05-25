Phillies' Trea Turner says his mother booed him before ninth-inning home run

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner is having a difficult start to his career in the City of Brotherly Love, but it’s his mother who has prepared him for the rough patches in life.

Turner was booed by the Philadelphia faithful after a seventh-inning strikeout against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Turner struck out on two balls in the dirt — making him 0-4 at the plate to that point — and was booed off the field.

And even Turner’s mother joined in on the action.

"My mom prepared me for anything in this game and in the world," Turner told reporters. "She was tough on me from an early age and not much fazes me."

"She told me today she was booing me," he added. "She actually texted me and said, ‘Good game, except for your fourth at-bat.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, not a good one,’ and she said, ‘I was booing you.’"

Turner inked an 11-year, $300 million contract with the Phillies in the offseason after spending the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A career .299 hitter, Turner entered Wednesday’s game against the Diamondbacks hitting .250 with just four home runs and 11 RBIs.

The Phillies are hoping his final at-bat Wednesday against Arizona will get him going despite his tough start at the plate.

Turner launched a two-out, two-run home run in the ninth inning to tie the game, with the Phillies winning 6-5 in 10 innings.

"Maybe that's his signature moment that gets him going here," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. "Sometimes it's tough for guys to come in, big contract, try to impress his teammates, fan base. He just keeps grinding, keeps working at it."

Turner, a two-time All-Star, has been blunt about his start in Philadelphia.

"I'm honest with myself. I've sucked," Turner said Monday following a loss to the Diamondbacks.

The Phillies are 23-26 and currently in fourth place in the National League East after reaching the 2022 World Series .

