Washington Nationals
Published

Kansas City firefighter saves fan's life at Nationals game with Heimlich maneuver

Todd Covington is also a nurse based out of Kansas City, Missouri

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
A baseball fan is still alive today after another fan saved his life with the Heimlich maneuver at Wednesday's Washington Nationals game.

Todd Covington hopped two rows of seats when he saw the fan choking after people in section 113 of Nationals Park started screaming for help.

According to 106.7 The Fan, Covington performed the life-saving tactic for around 20 seconds.

Nationals Park general view

The batters circle during the Cleveland Guardians game at Nationals Park on April 16, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

When the object was dislodged, fans started cheering, and the two shared a hug.

"I was watching the baseball game, so I didn't see anything that was going on," Covington told 106.7 The Fan in an interview at the game after the incident.

Nats logo

The Washington logo on the scoreboard during the Seattle Mariners game at Nationals Park on July 13, 2022. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

"At first, I tried a couple of back blows – I just bent him over and gave him a couple of back blows. A lot of times, as adults, we get so enthralled in what it is we're doing, it's just a quick aspiration or whatever."

"We just chalk another one up for the good guys," Covington continued, dismissing the notion that he is a hero. "It had nothing to do with me."

Heroic duties are nothing abnormal for Covington – he is a firefighter and a nurse in Kansas City, Missouri.

Nationals Park during night game

Nationals Park during the New York Mets game on Sept. 3, 2021. (Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Nationals were able to come away with a 5-3 victory over the San Diego Padres, adding positive vibes into the heroic moment.