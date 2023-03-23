Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia Phillies
Published

Phillies' Rhys Hoskins appears to suffer gruesome knee injury, carted off field

The Phillies will hold their breath after Hoskins went down in a non-contact fall

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 23 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

What looked like a routine ground ball to first base turned into a concerning moment for the Philadelphia Phillies

In the top of the second inning in the Phillies’ spring training game against the Detroit Tigers Thursday, first baseman Rhys Hoskins backed up on a ball hit to him. 

But just as he was about to snag the ball, Hoskins’ left knee appeared to give out on him as he tumbled into the right field grass. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rhys Hoskins of the Philadelphia Phillies warms up during batting practice prior to Game 6 of the 2022 World Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park Nov. 5, 2022, in Houston.

Rhys Hoskins of the Philadelphia Phillies warms up during batting practice prior to Game 6 of the 2022 World Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park Nov. 5, 2022, in Houston. (Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Hoskins was clutching at his knee as EMTs rushed to the field after the non-contact injury. He was carted off as his teammates watched, and the team will wait to find out how serious the injury is. 

Hoskins' status for the season will remain in doubt until he has tests on the knee.

PITCHER NOAH SONG PLANS TO REPORT TO PHILLIES FOR SPRING TRAINING AFTER NAVY SERVICE CHANGE

There have been other freak non-contact injuries before opening day, which is one week away. In the World Baseball Classic, New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz was jumping up and down celebrating Puerto Rico’s win when he just went down. Tests revealed he had a patellar tendon injury that could keep him out the entire year. 

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost Gavin Lux in a spring training game against the San Diego Padres earlier this spring after his knee buckled while he ran to third base on a routine grounder. He tore his ACL and is lost for the season.

Rhys Hoskins of the Philadelphia Phillies during batting practice prior to the start of Game 3 of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park Nov. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Rhys Hoskins of the Philadelphia Phillies during batting practice prior to the start of Game 3 of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park Nov. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Phillies surely hope Hoskins' injury isn't that serious. He's a key piece of a team that went to the World Series last season. 

His famous bat spike in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves is a moment baseball fans will long remember about the 2022 season.

PETE ROSE, RECIPIENT OF LIFETIME MLB BAN FOR BETTING, PLACES FIRST LEGAL SPORTS BET IN OHIO

The fifth-round pick by the Phillies in 2014 played 156 games with the club last season, totaling 30 homers with 79 RBI while slashing .246/.332/.462 with 33 doubles and two triples. 

Rhys Hoskins of the Philadelphia Phillies during batting practice ahead of Game 3 of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park Oct. 31, 2022 in Philadelphia.

Rhys Hoskins of the Philadelphia Phillies during batting practice ahead of Game 3 of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park Oct. 31, 2022 in Philadelphia. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If Hoskins is to miss significant time, Alec Bohm can likely shift from third base to first. Bryson Stott could move from second to third, and Josh Harrison could see some playing time at second base. Manager Rob Thomson also has the option of starting Edmundo Sosa at third and moving Bohm to first. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.