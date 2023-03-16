Mets’ Edwin Diaz will need surgery after tearing patellar tendon in knee, could miss season

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz will undergo surgery on Thursday after suffering a tear of the patellar tendon in his right knee, the team announced.

The timeline for the injury is around six to eight months, according to the Mets.

The injury occurred during Team Puerto Rico's celebration in the World Baseball Classic on Wednesday.

METS' EDWIN DIAZ SUFFERS INJURY DURING WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC CELEBRATION, LEAVES FIELD IN WHEELCHAIR

After Puerto Rico clinched a spot in the WBC quarterfinals after beating the Dominican Republic.

As the team celebrated near the mound, Diaz went down.

He was carried into foul territory and placed into a wheelchair where he was rolled into the clubhouse.

It’s a devastating blow for the Mets, as Diaz was one of the best closers in baseball last year, putting up historic numbers. He pitched to a 1.31 ERA last season, easily the lowest of his career, striking out 17.1 batters per nine innings.

He finished in ninth place in the NL Cy Young Award vote.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report