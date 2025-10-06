Phillies' ninth inning comeback against Dodgers falls just short with Biden in attendance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Joe Biden was spotted at Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he almost witnessed a thrilling comeback.

Biden's Phillies were trailing in the bottom of the ninth, 4-1, but managed to get three straight hits to cut their deficit in half. A sacrifice bunt, however, went awry, and instead of the tying run on third with one out, it was on first.

The Phillies eventually got runners on the corners with two outs, with the speedy Trea Turner—who had the highest batting average in the National League, at the plate. He hit a grounder to second baseman Tommy Edman, who rushed his throw due to Turner's speed. Edman's throw was well short, but Freddie Freeman scooped it to preserve the 4-3 victory.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Dodgers now lead the best-of-five series 2-0 and head home for Game 3 on Wednesday.

Biden appeared to be seated in an elevated row of a section at Citizens Bank Park when fans snapped photos of him and posted them to social media.

Biden did not attend any sporting events while he was president from 2021 to this past January, but he attended a few as Barack Obama’s vice president. Jill Biden attended Game 4 of the 2022 World Series between the Phillies and the Houston Astros and a regular-season game that September.

Together, he and Obama attended a men's college basketball game between Georgetown and Duke in 2010. Biden also threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Baltimore Orioles game against the New York Yankees in 2009 and saw the Phillies and Yankees in the World Series later that year with his wife, Jill. The couple were spotted at other MLB games during his vice presidency.

BLUE JAYS' TREY YESAVAGE MAKES MLB PLAYOFF HISTORY IN DOMINANT YANKEES STUNNER

After he left office for the first time, Biden attended Super Bowl LII, where the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots, and he was on the field for the victory celebration.

President Donald Trump attended a Yankees game against the Detroit Tigers on Sept. 11, the 24th anniversary of 9/11. It was the first time a sitting president attended an MLB game since he did so in 2019, going to the World Series between the Astros and Washington Nationals.

The Phillies lost Game 1 of the best-of-five, 5-3, and Game 2 was a pitcher's duel, as there was no score through seven innings. But Phillies starter Jesus Luzardo put runners in scoring position to start the seventh inning, knocking him out of the game, and the Dodgers wound up scoring four runs in the frame.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The winner of this series will face either the Milwaukee Brewers or Chicago Cubs.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.