LIV Golf

Phil Mickelson applauds Daniel Penny jury for acquittal: 'A little common sense'

Mickelson has been clear in his support for Penny

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson weighed in on Daniel Penny’s acquittal in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely on Monday.

Mickelson expressed his support for Penny last week after a manslaughter charge was dismissed. He then called the jury’s decision "common sense."

Phil Mickelson in Texas

Phil Mickelson acknowledges fans during the final round of the LIV Golf Houston tournament on June 9, 2024. (Erik Williams-USA Today Sports)

"Finally a little common sense," Mickelson wrote in a post on X. "There never should have been a trial. He should be commended for selfless actions to protect the other passengers and those who brought charges should be out of a job."

Penny was found not guilty of criminally negligent homicide.

Penny, a 26-year-old Marine veteran and architecture student, was charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide for the subway chokehold death of Neely, a 30-year-old homeless man with schizophrenia who barged onto the train shouting death threats while high on a type of synthetic marijuana known as K2.

Daniel Penny arrives at Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in New York City

Daniel Penny arrives at Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in New York City on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (Adam Gray for Fox News Digital)

In a statement, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office secured charges against Penny with a grand jury indictment after police had questioned and released him in connection with the incident, said he would respect the jury's decision. However, he also condemned "unacceptable" behavior that he said had targeted his prosecutors.

"Unfortunately, over the duration of this trial, talented career prosecutors and their family members were besieged with hate and threats – on social media, by phone and over email," he said. "Simply put, this is unacceptable, and everyone, no matter your opinion on this case, should condemn it."

Mickelson also expressed his support for Penny earlier in the day.

Daniel Penney leaves court after being found not guilty

Daniel Penny leaves court after being not found guilty in the death of Jordan Neely, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (Rashid Umar Abbasi for Fox News Digital)

"If a deranged individual threatens to kill you let’s hope there’s a Daniel Penny around," he wrote on X in part.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz and Grace Taggart contributed to this report.

