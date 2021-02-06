Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson head star-studded 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson, Calvin Johnson, Drew Pearson, Alan Faneca, Bill Nunn, John Lynch and Tom Flores will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2021 was rolled out at the NFL Honors on Saturday night.

Manning was the first, and as of Saturday night, only quarterback to lead their team to two Super Bowls on different teams. He finished his career with two rings but the statistical greatness ran deep that time of his retirement.

He was the No. 1 overall pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 1998 and played 13 years with them before the franchise decided to move on after his neck fusion surgery. He played four more seasons with the Denver Broncos before calling it a career. He finished his career with 539 passing touchdowns, 71,940 passing yards, five MVPs, seven All-Pro selections and 14 Pro Bowls.

Manning was the last person revealed during the NFL Honors broadcast.

Woodson was the first.

The cornerback played 18 seasons in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers. He won a Super Bowl ring with the Packers during the 2010 season – the only time he was able to get the hardware.

He finished with 65 interceptions, 11 touchdowns, 1,220 total tackles and 183 passes defended. He was one of the best cornerbacks in NFL history and was a four-time First-Team All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowler.

Johnson was a standout wide receiver with the Detroit Lions. He abruptly retired after the 2015 season. He led the NFL in receptions in 2012 and receiving yards in 2011 and 2012. He was a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro. He had 731 catches for 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns in 135 games for the Lions.

Pearson, the original No. 88 on the Dallas Cowboys, finally got his call from Hall of Fame President David Baker. The wide receiver had to wait awhile but will finally be enshrined in Canton this year.

Pearson played 11 seasons with the Cowboys and won one Super Bowl with the team. He also was a three-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler. The New Jersey native finished his career with 489 receptions for 7,822 yards and 48 touchdowns.

Faneca and Lynch were among the best at their positions during their careers.

Faneca played 13 seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals and was a six-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowler. Lynch was a nine-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Denver Broncos. Each of them won one Super Bowl.

Nunn was a journalist and scout. He was credited with orchestrating the incredible Steelers dynasty during the early years after the NFL-AFL merger.

Flores, who campaigned for a Hall of Fame spot in recent commercials, will finally get in. Flores was the first-ever Hispanic quarterback in the league and first minority head coach in history to win a Super Bowl. He is one of two coaches to win a Super Bowl to win the game as a player, head coach and assistant coach.