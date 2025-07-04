Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Sports

PETA distributes vegan wieners outside Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

Joey Chestnut won the event

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Joey Chestnut was not the only big name back in Coney Island for the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

The People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) made their presence known outside the Coney Island staple on Friday before Chestnut took the stage.

Members of the organization distributed vegan hot dogs to people along the boardwalk, all while hundreds of Nathan's franks were being prepped for the competitive eaters.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

PETA at Nathan's

Members of PETA hand out vegan hot dogs outside the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. (PETA)

Prior to the event, PETA said to Fox News Digital that "Tommy Tofu and his PETA pals will be right there at Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, distributing hundreds of tasty vegan hot dogs as they challenge hungry spectators to enjoy a free, flavorful Fourth that is also animal-friendly."

"Vegan hot dogs are delicious and kind, and who really wants to support slaughterhouses -- the word is enough -- by buying what comes out of them," PETA executive Tracy Reiman said in a statement. "PETA encourages everyone to let freedom ring for all by leaving animals in peace this Fourth of July and beyond."

Tommy Tofu

Tommy Tofu stands in front of Nathan's. (PETA)

JOEY CHESTNUT RECLAIMS HOT DOG EATING CONTEST TITLE AFTER LAST YEAR'S ABSENCE BY DOWNING 70.5 FRANKS

Chestnut returned to the competition after missing last year due to partnering with a plant-based brand, Impossible Foods.

He looked almost as good as ever, downing 70.5 dogs and buns in the 10-minute span. It was his 17th victory in his last 18 tries (he lost to Matt Stonie in 2015), and it was the seventh time he eclipsed the 70-wiener mark.

Joey Chestnut in 2025

Joey Chestnut prepares to compete in the men's competition at Nathan's Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2025, in New York City. Joey Chestnut makes his return to the Nathan's Famous 4th of July Hot Dog Eating Contest to compete for a 17th win after missing the 2024 event due to a sponsorship dispute with Major League Eating.  (Adam Gray/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The PETA presence did not compare to the protester that Chestnut put in a headlock back in 2022, but it's yet another appearance from the animal activist group. Last year, PETA planned to "bombard the competition's spectators" and brought a truck to encourage fans to go vegan.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.