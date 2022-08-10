Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Jets
Published

PETA asks Joe Namath to donate iconic mink coat 'instead of trying to squeeze a few more dollars' from auction

The highest bid for Namath's mink is currently just under $10,000

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is looking to get its hands on a unique piece of New York Jets memorabilia: one of legendary quarterback Joe Namath’s fur coats.

It was announced earlier this week that a 1970s mink from "Broadway Joe’s" flashy collection would be auctioned up for sale, with the highest bid currently at just less than 10,000.

New York Jets' Joe Namath wears his fur coat during a game against the New England Patriots at Shea Stadium in New York on Nov. 11, 1973.

New York Jets' Joe Namath wears his fur coat during a game against the New England Patriots at Shea Stadium in New York on Nov. 11, 1973. (Frank O'Brien/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

"An exotic tiger striped mink, it has his initials ‘JWN ‘ embroidered in the interior, while a ‘Fur Couture Beverly Hills’ tag is in the interior chest," reads the description from Heritage Auctions. "In addition, the offering includes a 1969 signed issue of Esquire magazine, and a signed white panel Wilson Football."

PETA URGES NFL TO CALL AUDIBLE ON TERM ‘HORSE-COLLAR TACKLE’

PETA sent a letter to Namath on Wednesday asking that he consider donating the coat to the organization that has previously donated similar items "to displaced refugees in Afghanistan and Syria, where they offer warmth and comfort to those with the only excuse to wear fur, and to homeless shelters in the U.S."

Joe Namath in a mink coat for the Super Bowl coin toss at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Feb. 2, 2014.

Joe Namath in a mink coat for the Super Bowl coin toss at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Feb. 2, 2014. (Joe Amon/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"While nothing can bring back the minks who were killed for Joe Namath’s coat, it could still give some much-needed warmth to those in desperate need," PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange said in a statement. "PETA is encouraging the NFL legend to score a touchdown for kindness by donating these minks’ remains instead of trying to squeeze a few more dollars out of them."

Joe Namath (12) of the New York Jets drops back to pass against the Baltimore Colts during Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl, Jan. 12, 1969, in Miami, Florida.

Joe Namath (12) of the New York Jets drops back to pass against the Baltimore Colts during Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl, Jan. 12, 1969, in Miami, Florida. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the auction listing, the coat "originates from his attorney James C. Walsh" and bidding ends on Aug. 17.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com