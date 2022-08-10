PETA asks Joe Namath to donate iconic mink coat 'instead of trying to squeeze a few more dollars' from auction

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is looking to get its hands on a unique piece of New York Jets memorabilia: one of legendary quarterback Joe Namath’s fur coats.

It was announced earlier this week that a 1970s mink from "Broadway Joe’s" flashy collection would be auctioned up for sale, with the highest bid currently at just less than 10,000.

" An exotic tiger striped mink , it has his initials ‘JWN ‘ embroidered in the interior, while a ‘Fur Couture Beverly Hills’ tag is in the interior chest," reads the description from Heritage Auctions. "In addition, the offering includes a 1969 signed issue of Esquire magazine, and a signed white panel Wilson Football."

PETA URGES NFL TO CALL AUDIBLE ON TERM ‘HORSE-COLLAR TACKLE’

PETA sent a letter to Namath on Wednesday asking that he consider donating the coat to the organization that has previously donated similar items "to displaced refugees in Afghanistan and Syria, where they offer warmth and comfort to those with the only excuse to wear fur, and to homeless shelters in the U.S."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"While nothing can bring back the minks who were killed for Joe Namath’s coat, it could still give some much-needed warmth to those in desperate need," PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange said in a statement. "PETA is encouraging the NFL legend to score a touchdown for kindness by donating these minks’ remains instead of trying to squeeze a few more dollars out of them."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the auction listing, the coat "originates from his attorney James C. Walsh" and bidding ends on Aug. 17.