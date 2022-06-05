Mets' Max Scherzer bit by dog while on the mend, downplays incident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer is already on the injured list with an oblique injury and was lucky to avoid further trouble after he was bit by his dog.

Scherzer explained in a tweet he was nipped when he was trying to help his dog calm down after she hurt herself on a run. He downplayed the bite as a "non-story."

"Just clearing up a few things. My dog Rafi hurt her leg on a run. She was howling in pain and I went to calm her down by putting my hands on her," he tweeted.

"When I did that she bit my right hand. Fortunately it wasn't a bad bite. I took one day off from throwing and was able to long toss the next day. This will have no effect on my rehab and this is literally a non story."

Scherzer has been on the injured list since May 18 and isn’t excepted to return to the mound until later this month.

He’s made eight starts for the Mets and has a 2.54 ERA with 59 strikeouts.

It’s the second strange hand injury to a Mets player in the last week.

Mets star​​ shortstop Francisco Lindor was absent from Thursday night’s 2-0 loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers after apparently slamming his finger in a hotel door.

New York entered Sunday leading the National League East with a 36-19 record.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.