New York Mets
Published

Mets' Max Scherzer bit by dog while on the mend, downplays incident

Max Scherzer has been out since May with an oblique injury

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer is already on the injured list with an oblique injury and was lucky to avoid further trouble after he was bit by his dog.

Scherzer explained in a tweet he was nipped when he was trying to help his dog calm down after she hurt herself on a run. He downplayed the bite as a "non-story."

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer talks to teammates during the sixth inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals May 18, 2022, in New York. 

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer talks to teammates during the sixth inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals May 18, 2022, in New York.  (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

"Just clearing up a few things. My dog Rafi hurt her leg on a run. She was howling in pain and I went to calm her down by putting my hands on her," he tweeted. 

"When I did that she bit my right hand. Fortunately it wasn't a bad bite. I took one day off from throwing and was able to long toss the next day. This will have no effect on my rehab and this is literally a non story."

Scherzer has been on the injured list since May 18 and isn’t excepted to return to the mound until later this month.

Max Scherzer of the New York Mets after leaving a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field May 18, 2022, in New York City. 

Max Scherzer of the New York Mets after leaving a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field May 18, 2022, in New York City.  (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

He’s made eight starts for the Mets and has a 2.54 ERA with 59 strikeouts.

It’s the second strange hand injury to a Mets player in the last week.

Mets star​​ shortstop Francisco Lindor was absent from Thursday night’s 2-0 loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers after apparently slamming his finger in a hotel door.

Max Scherzer of the New York Mets reacts against the Seattle Mariners at Citi Field May 13, 2022, in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens, N.Y.

Max Scherzer of the New York Mets reacts against the Seattle Mariners at Citi Field May 13, 2022, in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens, N.Y. (Elsa/Getty Images)

New York entered Sunday leading the National League East with a 36-19 record.

