Penn State commits visiting Virginia Tech after James Franklin becomes head coach

The James Franklin effect is already taking place.

Franklin was fired from Penn State last month after a dreadful start proved to be the icing on the cake for a lack of success against top-10 teams throughout his tenure. But last week, Virginia Tech officially hired him to lead its football program, and he is already apparently making his mark.

According to Rivals, five Penn State commits have taken, or are set to take, official visits to Franklin's new school.

Offensive linemen Benjamin Eziuka and Roseby Lubintus both told the outlet they would be making visits, as did the father of four-star quarterback Troy Huhn.

Franklin was fired by Penn State following the Nittany Lions’ loss to Northwestern, the program’s third straight defeat and another shocking result after a loss to UCLA the previous week. The Nittany Lions are now 4-6 on the season and 1-6 in Big Ten play.

It’s been a lackluster few seasons for Virginia Tech under head coach Brent Pry and his predecessor, Justin Fuente. However, Franklin’s adaptive approach to the modern college football landscape could turn things around quickly in Blacksburg.

Franklin will be the most accomplished head coach for the program since Frank Beamer retired in 2015 after 29 seasons leading the Hokies. Franklin, who previously coached at Vanderbilt before joining Penn State, went 128-60 over his 15 seasons as a head coach.

Despite this season’s struggles, Franklin was coming off a 2024 campaign that included a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance and a 2016 Big Ten championship.

"I can’t wait. ... I’ve been watching that intro to college football my entire life," Franklin said in his opening news conference. "It’s something special."

"We were a drive away from playing in the national championship, so I know what it looks like," Franklin added.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

