Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Orleans Pelicans
Published

Pelicans’ Zion Williamson tweaks left ankle, will be listed as day-to-day

Williamson has played in just 85 games through three NBA seasons

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New Orleans Pelicans are coming off a very positive season in which they made the postseason and took two games from the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Playoffs. 

They did it all without the services of their star – Zion Williamson – who missed the entire 2021-2022 NBA season with a broken foot. 

Zion Williamson, #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans, drives to the basket during a preseason game against the Miami Heat on Oct. 12, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami.

Zion Williamson, #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans, drives to the basket during a preseason game against the Miami Heat on Oct. 12, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami. (Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)

Williamson is back on the court as the Pelicans prepare for the start of the 2022-2023 regular season, looking to build on their accomplishments from last year. 

ZION WILLIAMSON ON RE-SIGNING WITH PELICANS: ‘ULTIMATE GOAL IS TO WIN A CHAMPIONSHIP’

And there is already an injury scare.

Williamson, who has played in just 85 games in his first three seasons in the NBA, tweaked his left ankle against the Miami Heat in the preseason and will be listed as day-to-day moving forward. 

Zion Williamson, #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans, looks on during warm ups before the preseason game against the Miami Heat on Oct. 12, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami.

Zion Williamson, #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans, looks on during warm ups before the preseason game against the Miami Heat on Oct. 12, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami. (Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)

The injury occurred in the second quarter as Williamson rolled his ankle and was removed from the game three minutes later. 

DRAYMOND GREEN FINED, NOT SUSPENDED, BY WARRIORS AFTER PUNCHING TEAMMATE AT PRACTICE

To the relief of the Pelicans, it appears that Williamson avoided a serious injury. 

"It was one of those things where it happened, and I popped back up, like, 'Yeah, I'm straight,'" Williamson said, according to ESPN. "Played a few minutes after that, it felt fine. Then they sent me to the back just to double-check. We wanted to look at it, had a doc look at it, and he just said a little day-to-day soreness. And, but outside of that, I personally feel fine. Wasn't bad news from the docs."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pelicans head coach Willie Green was not overly concerned following his teams 120-103 preseason loss. 

Zion Williamson, #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans, stands for the National Anthem before the preseason game against the Miami Heat on Oct. 12, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami.

Zion Williamson, #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans, stands for the National Anthem before the preseason game against the Miami Heat on Oct. 12, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami. (Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)

"He’s doing fine," Green said, according to NBA.com. "Looks like, I think, he might have rolled his ankle a little bit. He’ll be day to day."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New Orleans wraps up the preseason on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks and will open the regular season on October 19 against the Brooklyn Nets. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.