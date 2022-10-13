Pelicans’ Zion Williamson tweaks left ankle, will be listed as day-to-day

The New Orleans Pelicans are coming off a very positive season in which they made the postseason and took two games from the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Playoffs.

They did it all without the services of their star – Zion Williamson – who missed the entire 2021-2022 NBA season with a broken foot.

Williamson is back on the court as the Pelicans prepare for the start of the 2022-2023 regular season, looking to build on their accomplishments from last year.

And there is already an injury scare.

Williamson, who has played in just 85 games in his first three seasons in the NBA, tweaked his left ankle against the Miami Heat in the preseason and will be listed as day-to-day moving forward.

The injury occurred in the second quarter as Williamson rolled his ankle and was removed from the game three minutes later.

To the relief of the Pelicans, it appears that Williamson avoided a serious injury.

"It was one of those things where it happened, and I popped back up, like, 'Yeah, I'm straight,'" Williamson said, according to ESPN. "Played a few minutes after that, it felt fine. Then they sent me to the back just to double-check. We wanted to look at it, had a doc look at it, and he just said a little day-to-day soreness. And, but outside of that, I personally feel fine. Wasn't bad news from the docs."

Pelicans head coach Willie Green was not overly concerned following his teams 120-103 preseason loss.

"He’s doing fine," Green said, according to NBA.com. "Looks like, I think, he might have rolled his ankle a little bit. He’ll be day to day."

