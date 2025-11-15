Pelicans oust Willie Green after slow start in season’s first NBA coaching shakeup

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NBA season is less than a full month old, but the New Orleans Pelicans have already made a significant change. Willie Green is out as the Pelicans head coach after just 12 games, the team confirmed Saturday.

The Pelicans have dropped their last four games and sit at 2-10 when they enter Sunday’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

"After careful evaluation, we have made the difficult decision to make a change at head coach," Joe Dumars, Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations said in a statement. "I have the utmost respect for Willie Green, and I'm sincerely appreciative of his contributions to the Pelicans organization and the New Orleans community. We wish him and his family all the best in the future."

To make matters worse, New Orleans started the season on a six-game losing skid and lost key players to injury. Zion Williamson’s availability has once again been limited by a hamstring issue causing his latest setback.

Williamson, the top selection in the 2019 NBA Draft, has dealt with some form of hamstring problem in each of the past four seasons. Williamson is averaging 22.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists through five games this season.

The Pelicans' defense has been an issue in the early portion of the season. New Orleans has failed to hold any opponent below 101 points.

Assistant James Borrego was named the Pelicans' interim coach. Borrego drew interest from multiple NBA teams during the 2024 head-coaching cycle but ultimately chose to remain with the Pelicans.

Green was named the Pelicans’ head coach in 2021. He ends his tenure after fewer than five full seasons with a 150-190 record.

In addition to not having Williamson for several games, Green also had to contend with Jordan Poole's absence. Poole is dealing with a quad strain.

Meanwhile, guard Dejounte Murray has yet to return to the court after suffering a torn Achilles in January.

Green coached the Pelicans to 49 wins during the 2023-24 regular season and a postseason appearance.

