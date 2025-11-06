Expand / Collapse search
Miami Heat

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra's Florida home engulfed in massive inferno

Spoelstra was not home and no injuries were reported

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Miami Heat coach's house catches fire in Florida Video

Miami Heat coach's house catches fire in Florida

A drone view shows Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra's home engulfed in flames.

A massive fire broke out at the home of Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra early Thursday morning.

The home in Southwest Miami-Dade, Florida, was heavily damaged. Spoelstra was not home when the fire broke out as the team was returning from a game in Denver. The team arrived back in Miami around 5:11 a.m. ET.

Erik Spoelstra leaves the game

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, front, heads to the locker room after greeting Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman following an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, in Denver.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Miami-Dade County fire officials said the blaze was reported around 4:36 a.m. Spoelstra arrived at the scene shortly after the plane landed. Cameras showed Spoelstra pulling up to the house and looking distraught, according to WSVN-TV in Miami.

Firefighters were initially focusing on the garage of the multimillion-dollar home before the flames started to spread across the property.

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra's house on fire

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra's house caught on fire on Nov. 6, 2025. (WSVN-TV)

Neighbors told WSVN-TV the home was undergoing renovations before it caught on fire.

Officials have yet to say what may have caused the inferno. Firefighters were battling the blaze well into the mid-morning but officials said the blaze was contained.

Property records show that Spoelstra bought the five-bedroom, six-bathroom home in December 2023. He agreed to a $120 million contract extension with the Heat in January 2024.

Erik Spoelstra coaches against the Celtics

Head coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat talks to the media during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals 2023 NBA Playoffs on May 17, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.  (Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to fire officials and the Heat for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

