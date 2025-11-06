Heat coach Erik Spoelstra's Florida home engulfed in massive inferno

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A massive fire broke out at the home of Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra early Thursday morning.

The home in Southwest Miami-Dade, Florida, was heavily damaged. Spoelstra was not home when the fire broke out as the team was returning from a game in Denver. The team arrived back in Miami around 5:11 a.m. ET.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Miami-Dade County fire officials said the blaze was reported around 4:36 a.m. Spoelstra arrived at the scene shortly after the plane landed. Cameras showed Spoelstra pulling up to the house and looking distraught, according to WSVN-TV in Miami.

Firefighters were initially focusing on the garage of the multimillion-dollar home before the flames started to spread across the property.

Neighbors told WSVN-TV the home was undergoing renovations before it caught on fire.

Officials have yet to say what may have caused the inferno. Firefighters were battling the blaze well into the mid-morning but officials said the blaze was contained.

Property records show that Spoelstra bought the five-bedroom, six-bathroom home in December 2023. He agreed to a $120 million contract extension with the Heat in January 2024.

Fox News Digital reached out to fire officials and the Heat for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.