Patriots star talks wife's viral baking videos: 'She's a superstar'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye isn’t the only member of his family who has taken the world by storm.

Maye’s wife, Ann Michael, has gone viral on TikTok for her baking videos. Ann Michael began her "Bakemas" series on Dec. 1, when she planned to bake something every day leading up to Christmas.

The Patriots quarterback talked about his wife’s social media fame, saying he gets to try all of her baking.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It’s been awesome," Maye said during an appearance on "WEEI Afternoons."

"(She’s) in her little journey doing ‘Bakemas’ right now. I get to do the good part of trying all her stuff she bakes. I try to bring some leftovers into the building."

The first video of Ann Michael’s "Bakemas" series has amassed over 1.6 million views. She has over 207,000 followers. Drake made a quick cameo on the second day of "Bakemas," as he poked his head into the frame before quickly exiting.

SUPER BOWL CHAMP SUFFERS DEATH OF DAUGHTER YEARS AFTER LOSING YOUNGER CHILD

Drake said that people had struggled with Ann Michael’s double name, but that she’s been a superstar.

"I think people up north kinda struggle with the double name. Her name’s a double name, Ann Michael, so hopefully people figure that out. But she’s a superstar. She’s been a big addition for me being up here and living with me," Maye said.

The 23-year-old quarterback is turning into a superstar himself. The Patriots are 11-2 this season, and Maye has been a large part of the team’s success.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Maye, who is a frontrunner for the MVP, has completed 71.5% of his passes for 3,412 yards with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions while rushing for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Maye has the highest completion percentage in the NFL.

The former North Carolina star will look to extend the Patriots’ 10-game winning streak when they take on the Buffalo Bills (9-4) in a key AFC East matchup on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.