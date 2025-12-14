Patriots receiver enters stadium with no shirt or shoes amid freezing temps

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins is known for walking into NFL stadiums barefoot, but he really challenged himself ahead of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Northeast United States experienced a winter storm on Saturday night into the morning. Snow fell in several states, including in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Temperatures at Gillette Stadium were around 32 degrees and set to dip below 30 by the time their game is finished.

Hollins walked into the stadium with no shoes or a shirt on.

He previously explained why he decided to be barefoot outside of playing in NFL games.

"It started six or seven years ago. I guess it started when I was a little kid, but restarted about 6-7 years ago," he has previously said, according to CBS Boston. "I met some trainers called Melbourne Muscular Therapy in Australia. I flew them from Australia to Philly. They showed up and the way you look at me is the way I was looking at them. They were walking around Philly barefoot. I thought they might have sent the wrong guys out here.

"But that was their philosophy, being barefoot and getting back to your original ways of movement. That grew into me training barefoot all the time for two or three years. Then, probably in the last two or three years, I got [into the mindset of] what's the point?"

He added that it was one less bag to pack for him on the road.

Hollins is in his first season with the Patriots. He started his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 and was on their Super Bowl-winning team during his rookie season. He’s played with the Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and the Bills as well.

This season, he has 35 catches for 440 yards and two touchdowns.