New England Patriots

Patriots receiver enters stadium with no shirt or shoes amid freezing temps

Mack Hollins has been a serviceable receiver for the Patriots

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Tom Brady breaks down how Drake Maye-led offense parallels 2000s Patriots 👀 | The Herd

Tom Brady breaks down how Drake Maye-led offense parallels 2000s Patriots 👀 | The Herd

Tom Brady joins Colin Cowherd to break down how Drake Maye and the modern New England Patriots' offense parallels to the early 2000s squad.

New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins is known for walking into NFL stadiums barefoot, but he really challenged himself ahead of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Northeast United States experienced a winter storm on Saturday night into the morning. Snow fell in several states, including in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Temperatures at Gillette Stadium were around 32 degrees and set to dip below 30 by the time their game is finished.

Mack Hollins points to the line

Mack Hollins of the New England Patriots reacts during the New York Giants game at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 1, 2025, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Hollins walked into the stadium with no shoes or a shirt on.

He previously explained why he decided to be barefoot outside of playing in NFL games.

"It started six or seven years ago. I guess it started when I was a little kid, but restarted about 6-7 years ago," he has previously said, according to CBS Boston. "I met some trainers called Melbourne Muscular Therapy in Australia. I flew them from Australia to Philly. They showed up and the way you look at me is the way I was looking at them. They were walking around Philly barefoot. I thought they might have sent the wrong guys out here.

Mack Hollins stiff arms Denzel Ward

New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins runs with the ball against Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 26, 2025. (Brian Fluharty/Imagn Images)

"But that was their philosophy, being barefoot and getting back to your original ways of movement. That grew into me training barefoot all the time for two or three years. Then, probably in the last two or three years, I got [into the mindset of] what's the point?"

He added that it was one less bag to pack for him on the road.

Hollins is in his first season with the Patriots. He started his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 and was on their Super Bowl-winning team during his rookie season. He’s played with the Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and the Bills as well.

This season, he has 35 catches for 440 yards and two touchdowns.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

