Patriots quarterback Drake Maye draws ire from fans over Aaron Rodgers 'GOAT' remark

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye ruffled some feathers within the fan base after a comment he reportedly made after the Patriots' blowout loss to the New York Jets Thursday night.

The rookie quarterback made his NFL debut in the Jets' 24-3 rout of the Patriots, replacing veteran Jacoby Brissett in the final five minutes of the game.

He was 12 of 18 for 98 yards but was sacked twice, adding to the Jets total of seven sacks on the night.

Thursday was a brutal reality check for the Patriots in the post-Tom Brady era. Aaron Rodgers, on the other hand, shined in his return to MetLife Stadium, helping the Jets end an eight-game home losing streak against New England.

But Rodgers’ performance apparently meant a lot to more than just Jets fans.

The NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported after the game that Maye stood by as Rodgers gave an on-field interview. Maye reportedly said "I’m waiting for the GOAT" as he waited for a postgame handshake.

The remark, shared on social media, drew ire from Patriot loyalists, who weren’t too pleased with the comment about a divisional rival.

"Tom Brady was at the game," one person asked on X.

"Was Brady interviewing Rodgers," another added.

"Patriots fans are gonna freak out over this," another post said.

Garafolo intervened in the back and forth on social media eventually, defending Maye’s comment.

"I realize this is being taken a certain way and I’m usually the captain of Team There Can Only Be One GOAT but Maye was merely recognizing Rodgers as a great QB," Garafolo wrote. "Wanted a moment to show his appreciation and got it. Respect for the game and those who came before."

Maye’s debut Thursday was not an indication he would be the Patriots' starting quarterback going forward. Head coach Jerod Mayo clarified Friday that Brissett is still leading the way.

"Just so I’m clear: Jacoby is still our starting quarterback until I say he’s not," Mayo said.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report.