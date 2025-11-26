Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots

Patriots place star offensive player on IR with knee injury ahead of stretch run

Will Campbell sustained an injury during the Patriots's win Sunday

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
The New England Patriots just lost a key piece of their offense as they head down the stretch run. 

Head coach Mike Vrabel announced Wednesday the team placed star left tackle Will Campbell, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, on IR with a knee injury. 

The 21-year-old was carted off the field during the third quarter of the team’s 26-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday. 

Campbell will be eligible to return for the team’s Week 18 game against the Miami Dolphins. Vederian Lowe is expected to start in his place. 

Will Campbell looks on

Will Campbell of the New England Patriots after a game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., Oct. 26, 2025. (Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Patriots are 10-2, winners of nine straight games and sit atop the AFC East. They play the Buffalo Bills, who are second in the AFC East at 7-4, in Week 15, a game Campbell will miss. 

A big reason for the Patriots’ turnaround — they were 4-13 last season — is the team’s revamped offensive line. 

In 2024, the team’s Week 1 offensive linemen included Chukwuma Okorafor at left tackle, Michael Jordan at left guard, David Andrews at center, Layden Robinson at right guard and Michael Onwenu at right tackle. 

Will Campbell on ground

New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell, center, lies on the field after getting injured during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati Nov. 23, 2025. (Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo)

Over the offseason, the team made additions to the offensive line through both the NFL Draft and free agency. In 2025, their Week 1 offensive line was Campbell at left tackle, Jared Wilson at left guard, Garrett Bradbury at center, Onwenu at right guard and Morgan Moses at right tackle. 

The remade offensive line has been critical in second-year quarterback Drake Maye’s ascension into the MVP conversation this year. 

Maye, 23, leads the NFL in completion percentage (71%) and yards (3,130), while throwing 21 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games. A huge reason for this spike in production is improved protection. 

However, Maye could be missing Wilson too. The left guard also left the team’s win over the Bengals with an injury. 

It is unclear if Wilson will be able to play against the New York Giants (2-10) on Monday. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

