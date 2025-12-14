Expand / Collapse search
Australia

NBA champion calls on officials to 'publicly hang' Australian terrorists after attack at Hanukkah event

Bogut was born in Melbourne

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Threat level in Australia remains 'probable' after deadly terror attack Video

Threat level in Australia remains 'probable' after deadly terror attack

IDF intelligence officer Miri Eisin joins 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to discuss details of the mass shooting that left at least 12 people dead in Australia, the current threat level after the attack and more.

NBA champion Andrew Bogut reacted to the terror attack in Australia that left at least a dozen dead and nearly 30 others injured on Sunday at a Hanukkah celebration.

Bogut suggested that X was being censored in the Bondi Beach area of Sydney. He also called for the hanging of the shooters if they were still alive.

Emergency workers help out in Sydney

Emergency workers transport a person on a stretcher after a reported shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025.  (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

"X being heavily sensored (sic) amidst this shooting in Bondi, Australia," Bogut wrote on X. "Have to have the main stream media version events rather than live feeds just in case the truth gets out without any spin.

"RIP to the people caught up in this BS. Publicly hang the shooters if still alive."

Bogut added, "Thinking you can vote your way out of this mess is beyond naive......."

ISRAEL ANNOUNCES IT KILLED ONE OF THE ARCHITECTS OF THE OCT 7 ATTACKS

Andrew Bogut runs down the court

Golden State Warriors center Andrew Bogut (12) jogs down court against the Indiana Pacers in the fourth quarter at Oracle Arena on March 21, 2019.  (Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports)

The former NBA center, who is from Melbourne, played 14 years in the league. He was with the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Australian authorities said the attack "targeted" the Jewish community and was being investigated as an act of terrorism.

The New South Wales Police Force (NSWPF) said officers responded to reports of shots fired at about 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. Police say there were at least two gunmen involved in the attack, and they are investigating the possibility of a third. Twelve people were killed in the shooting, including one of the two suspected gunmen, police said. The second alleged shooter is in critical condition.

Andrew Bogut against the Raptors

Golden State Warriors center Andrew Bogut (12) gestures after a play against the Toronto Raptors during the second quarter in game five of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena on June 10, 2019.  (John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports)

The shooting is the worst attack against Jews since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks.

Fox News’ Elizabeth Pritchett and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

