NBA champion calls on officials to 'publicly hang' Australian terrorists after attack at Hanukkah event

NBA champion Andrew Bogut reacted to the terror attack in Australia that left at least a dozen dead and nearly 30 others injured on Sunday at a Hanukkah celebration.

Bogut suggested that X was being censored in the Bondi Beach area of Sydney. He also called for the hanging of the shooters if they were still alive.

"X being heavily sensored (sic) amidst this shooting in Bondi, Australia," Bogut wrote on X. "Have to have the main stream media version events rather than live feeds just in case the truth gets out without any spin.

"RIP to the people caught up in this BS. Publicly hang the shooters if still alive."

Bogut added, "Thinking you can vote your way out of this mess is beyond naive......."

The former NBA center, who is from Melbourne, played 14 years in the league. He was with the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Australian authorities said the attack "targeted" the Jewish community and was being investigated as an act of terrorism.

The New South Wales Police Force (NSWPF) said officers responded to reports of shots fired at about 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. Police say there were at least two gunmen involved in the attack, and they are investigating the possibility of a third. Twelve people were killed in the shooting, including one of the two suspected gunmen, police said. The second alleged shooter is in critical condition.

The shooting is the worst attack against Jews since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks.

Fox News’ Elizabeth Pritchett and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.