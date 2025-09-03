Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina Tar Heels

Patriots' Mike Vrabel shades Bill Belichick with Urban Meyer comparison after lackluster UNC debut

'Urban Meyer won 12 of his first 12 games at Ohio State, so it didn't take him long,' Vrabel remarked

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel seemed to inadvertently throw shade at Bill Belichick after the NFL legend flopped in his debut with North Carolina earlier this week. 

Vrabel, a former player under Belichick and one of his successors in New England, was asked during an appearance on WEEI’s "The Greg Hill Show" about the coach’s debut in Chapel Hill that ended in a blowout loss to TCU on Monday night. 

Mike Vrabel standing on sidelines of NFL game

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel looks on during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 21, 2025. (Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images)

Hill attempted to give Belichick some grace, asking Vrabel, "It takes a while, don't you think, to get a program going?" But Vrabel was blunt in his assessment. 

 "I don't know, Urban Meyer won 12 of his first 12 games at Ohio State, so it didn't take him long," Vrabel said. "That's my experience in college football."

After a storied NFL career that included three Super Bowl wins, Vrabel returned to Ohio State as a linebackers coach in 2011. He stayed on another two seasons as a defensive line coach and worked under Meyer during the 2012 season, when the Buckeyes went undefeated. Because of NCAA sanctions, the team did not make a postseason appearance. 

Urban Meyer holds the trophy

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Washington Huskies in the 2019 Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2019. (Robert Hanashiro-USA Today Sports)

TCU PLAYER TAUNTS BILL BELICHICK, JORDON HUDSON AFTER COACH'S UNC DEBUT LOSS: 'GOTTA CALL HIS GIRLFRIEND'

However, Vrabel went on to qualify his remarks Tuesday, noting that the "landscape" is likely much different from when he coached in college.

"I can only imagine the landscape of college football now … I’m sure it's probably not as easy outside of the top few programs." 

Bill Belichick looks up on field during UNC game

Head coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels looks on from the sideline during the TCU Horned Frogs game at Kenan Stadium on Sept. 1, 2025, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

UNC lost 48-14 in a game that saw the Horned Frogs put up 41 unanswered points. The Tar Heels finished with just 222 total yards – 320 fewer than their opponent.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

