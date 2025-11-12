Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots

Patriots’ Kayshon Boutte embraces new era of stability in New England as team surges toward first-round bye

Boutte praised Drake Maye and Mike Vrabel while discussing new brand deal with Charmin

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
The New England Patriots are back.

There was a glimmer of hope in the post-Tom Brady era when rookie Mac Jones led the Pats to the playoffs, but he ultimately fizzled out, and dark times followed in Foxborough.

Drake Maye and Mike Vrabel, however, have come to the rescue.

Kayshon Boutte

New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte reacts after running for a touchdown during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.  (Matthew Hinton/Imagn Images)

Kayshon Boutte is in his third season with New England, and he has seen it all. He's had as many head coaches as he's had seasons in the league (Bill Belichick, Jerod Mayo, Vrabel). In fact, Boutte has had six offensive coordinators since college, so the coaching changes in New England were nothing more than par for the course for him.

But now, it appears he will finally have some continuity.

"Last year wasn’t the way we wanted it to be, but just coming in, trusting everything he was saying and how he wants things done," Boutte said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital about his current head coach. "He was a player at one time, so he’s a players’ coach in our eyes. He wants the best for us as players. Trusting everything he’s saying, I think everybody has done a great job of that, and now we’re sitting at where we’re at today."

As far as Maye goes, Boutte has seen plenty of growth out of the second-year quarterback.

Kayshon Boutte

Kayshon Boutte of the New England Patriots makes sure he is onside during a game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 21, 2025, at Gillette stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.  (Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"We had a little success last year, but based off last season compared to this season, he’s moving around a lot more in the pocket, finding open receivers, always reading the defenses great, trusting his receivers to make plays. That’s a big thing for quarterbacks — confidence. Every time he throws the ball to you, catch it, and it builds his confidence too, and just let it fly. Us working together just made the offense take another step to the next level."

The on-field success has helped Boutte spread his name off of it, as well. Yes, his name is pronounced how you think it might be, and yes, it was an easy joke to crack.

"I heard a lot about it my whole life," he said.

But Boutte has the last laugh both at the critics and himself with his new partnership with Charmin, which just released a "Forever Roll" that lasts a month. Fully laid out, it’s roughly the same number of feet as the Washington Monument.

"I think it was different for me, you know? It was a cool idea," he said. "Charmin loves booty." (Or Boutte?)

"The idea of everything is good. I love it. It’s fun to joke around with it. The Charmin forever roll is amazing. Something I never had, a tissue roll that lasts a month. That’s a great thing."

Kayshon Boutte on sideline

New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte leaves the field following the game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's a different era of Patriots football. Gone are the days of Brady and Belichick, and Boutte admitted that he doesn't want to think too much about the organization's past, but rather, focus on its present. And the present is pretty good.

Boutte's Pats are 8-2 and on a fast track to not only making the playoffs but earning a first-round bye. They'll get a chance to keep it going on Thursday night against the New York Jets.

"Season’s been great, but it’s up to us to keep it going," Boutte said. "As far as sustaining success, it’s all about what we put in day in and day out. Sitting at 8-2, we gotta improve throughout November and December to play in January."

