Patriots' Julian Edelman on fans' minds as Buccaneers set to acquire Rob Gronkowski

NFL fans checked in on New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman after it was reported that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers acquired tight end Rob Gronkowski, reuniting him with Tom Brady.

Edelman played with Brady and Gronkowski from 2010 to 2018 when Gronkowski retired after the team won Super Bowl LIII. The threesome had won three Super Bowls together before Brady decided to leave for the Buccaneers and the team reportedly traded Gronkowski.

Edelman became the focal point immediately after the trade was reported with some fans wondering how the veteran wide receiver was feeling and others taking jabs at him.

One person even pointed out that Edelman had unfollowed Brady on Instagram – which could mean nothing or everything.

Edelman is arguably the face of the Patriots after Brady and Gronkowski’s departure.

In 10 seasons with the Patriots, Edelman had recorded 599 catches for 6,507 yards and 36 touchdowns. He also won the Super Bowl LIII MVP as the Patriots came back against the Atlanta Falcons.

Edelman still has two more seasons left on his contract, including 2020. He could opt out of his contract after the 2020 season. It’s unclear whether the Patriots are shopping Edelman or if any team has expressed interest in trading for him.

Regardless, Edelman will be a key player for the Patriots come 2020 should he still be around.